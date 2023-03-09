KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Less than 24 hours after handing its Bedlam rivals an early Big 12 Tournament exit, Oklahoma State suffered a 61-47 defeat to Texas in Thursday night's quarterfinal round, sending the Cowboys home with their NCAA Tournament aspirations still hanging in the balance ahead of Selection Sunday.

OSU (18-15) improved its position on the postseason bubble Wednesday in a 57-49 win over Oklahoma that prompted ESPN’s Joe Lunardi to move the Cowboys to the “Last Four In” in his latest NCAA Tournament projection. A win over Texas on Thursday likely would have put OSU’s case for the 68-team field over the edge.

Instead, the Cowboys will enter the weekend with their March Madness fate in the hands of its fellow bubble teams across the country and the selection committee that’ll set the bracket Sunday evening. Penn State, Mississippi State, Arizona State and Boise State stand among the programs on the bubble whose results will remain relevant to OSU’s postseason hopes into the weekend.

Missing guards Avery Anderson (wrist) and Chris Harris (knee), the Cowboys began the night with nine available scholarship players. Shorthanded, OSU stooped to a season-low shooting performance finishing 22.6% from the field (14-of-52).

Caleb Asberry logged 35 minutes and led OSU with a team-high 16-points on 9-of-11 shooting from the foul line. Kalib Boone closed a bounce back performance with 11 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.

Texas (24-8) built a first-half lead that grew as large as 12 through a healthy diet of scoring from Tyrese Hunter, Dylan Disu and Arterio Morris — the trio combined for 26 of the Longhorns 35 points in the period — and 15 points off the Cowboys’ 11 first-half turnovers. Texas, which advances to Friday night’s semi final to face the winner of No. 3 Kansas State and No. 6 TCU, shot 40.6% (13-of-32) before halftime.

OSU, meanwhile, opened 3-of-13 from the field over the initial 13:40. Asberry drew fouls on a pair of 3-point attempts and knocked down all six free throws that kept the Cowboys afloat through the early shooting struggles. OSU led 13-11 at the midway point of the period before Texas outscored the Cowboys 24-13 over the final 8:57 to enter the break with a 35-26 lead.

The Sooners’ woes continued and the Longhorn lead ballooned in the minutes after halftime.

OSU missed its first 10 field goal attempts and went scoreless over the first 6:06 minutes of the second half while Texas opened on a 8-0 run to climb to a 43-26 lead. OSU’s first points of the half came courtesy of Boone, who buoyed the Cowboys with 11 points, eight rebounds, four steals and a block after halftime.

OSU roared back to life when Boone teamed up with Asberry to fuel a 9-2 run that cut the Texas advantage to 52-42 with 3:47 remaining. The Cowboys cut the gap as low as nine points in a comeback attempt that fell short.

The 2023 NCAA Tournament selection show will air at 5 p.m. Sunday on CBS.

BIG 12 MEN'S TOURNAMENT

First round: Wednesday

No. 8 West Virginia 78, No. 9 Texas Tech 62

No. 7 Oklahoma State 57, No. 10 Oklahoma 49

Quarterfinals: Thursday

No. 5 Iowa State 78, No. 4 Baylor 72.

No. 1 Kansas 78, No. 8 West Virginia 61

No. 2 Texas vs. Oklahoma State, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 6 TCU, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

Semifinals: Friday

ISU vs. KU, 6 p.m., (ESPN/ESPN2)

UT/OSU winner vs. KSU/TUC winner, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

Saturday: Championship

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m. (ESPN)