Texas at No. 6 OSU: Everything you need to know about the game in four down

Texas at No. 6 OSU: Everything you need to know about the game in four down

Texas Oklahoma St Football

Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace, catching a pass in front of Texas' Josh Thompson, had 11 receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns Saturday.

 Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press

First down: Story of the game

Turnovers and special teams

OSU handed Texas the Longhorns’ first touchdown on a fumbled exchange early. Two more Cowboy turnovers in the second quarter handed the Horns two field goals.

The Pokes surrendered a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter. They fumbled the ball back to Texas, then roughed the Texas punter after initially stopping the Horns after that fumble, in the fourth.

That’s how you win just about every statistic on the board — total yardage and first downs most obviously — and still lose the game.

Credit Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger for winning the game late, but only after OSU lost it.

Second down: Matchup that mattered

Texas defensive coordinator Chris Ash vs. his call sheet

The Longhorns rushed three at Spencer Sanders in the final minute of regulation and OSU behind 34-31. That opened the field for both Sanders and his receivers to make plays and drive from the OSU 20-yard line to the Texas 17 before Alex Hale kicked the tying field goal to send the game to overtime. Ash played textbook prevent defense and paid for it.

In overtime, OSU faced fourth-and-8 and the Longhorns called timeout. Here, Ash dialed up a blitz, sending linebacker Joseph Ossai off the edge at Sanders. The speedy Cowboy quarterback tried to escape but could not. Ossai recorded the sack and Texas won the fight.

A case of a coordinator reconsidering late-game strategy and a team rewarding him for his bravery.

Third down: Game MVP

Joseph Ossai

Poor Tylan Wallace. The Cowboys’ ace wide receiver did enough to beat Texas by himself, practically, with 11 catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns, one after a splendid catch. Another day where OSU doesn’t make the same volume of mistakes, he is the clear headliner of the game.

That became Ossai instead. It wasn’t just his overtime chase-down of Sanders, it was his frenzied effort over nearly four hours. He was Texas’ best player on either side of the ball, Ehlinger included.

The Cowboys played better defense over longer stretches, but no defender caused the disruption that Ossai did.

Fourth down: What’s next

Saturday at Kansas State

What kind of mood are the Wildcats going to be in? Angry because they played so poorly in losing so soundly at West Virginia on Saturday? Or resigned to the fact that without quarterback Skylar Thompson the rest of the year, there is only so much of a ceiling for them?

More telling, what kind of mood are the Cowboys going to be after giving one away in Stillwater on Saturday?

— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World

guerin.emig@tulsaworld.com

Sports Columnist

I'm the proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the OU Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.

