Texas at No. 6 OSU: Everything you need to know about the game in four down

In overtime, OSU faced fourth-and-8 and the Longhorns called timeout. Here, Ash dialed up a blitz, sending linebacker Joseph Ossai off the edge at Sanders. The speedy Cowboy quarterback tried to escape but could not. Ossai recorded the sack and Texas won the fight.

A case of a coordinator reconsidering late-game strategy and a team rewarding him for his bravery.

Third down: Game MVP

Joseph Ossai

Poor Tylan Wallace. The Cowboys’ ace wide receiver did enough to beat Texas by himself, practically, with 11 catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns, one after a splendid catch. Another day where OSU doesn’t make the same volume of mistakes, he is the clear headliner of the game.

That became Ossai instead. It wasn’t just his overtime chase-down of Sanders, it was his frenzied effort over nearly four hours. He was Texas’ best player on either side of the ball, Ehlinger included.

The Cowboys played better defense over longer stretches, but no defender caused the disruption that Ossai did.

Fourth down: What’s next

Saturday at Kansas State