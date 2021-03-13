 Skip to main content
Texas 91, OSU 86: The Cowboys fall to Texas in the Big 12 title game
B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball

Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham looks to pass under pressure from Texas's Kai Jones (22) and Courtney Ramey (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Big 12 tournament championship in Kansas City, Mo, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel, AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Oklahoma State was five points shy of winning its first Big 12 Tournament since 2005.

The Cowboys had a tough road to the title game before falling to a rested Texas team 91-86 on Saturday in the title game.

Texas automatically advanced from its semifinal game after Kansas was forced to forfeit because of COVID-19 protocols. OSU had to battle No. 2 Baylor and earned an 83-74 win to advance the day before.

Texas led for most of the game but OSU continued to fight. The Longhorns led by as many as 14 points and held a 43-33 lead by halftime. Cade Cunningham scored 25 of his 29 points in the second half and the Cowboys cut the Texas lead to 81-75 with 2:07 left.

Matt Coleman knocked down two free throws before Cunningham cut the deficit back to six with a basket at the 1:01 mark. Cunningham got OSU within 87-83 on a 3-pointer with 16.6 seconds left and 89-86 with another 3-pointer with six seconds remaining, but Andrew Jones sealed the Texas win with two more free throws.

Coleman lead Texas with 30 points. Jericho Sims created problems for OSU in the paint. He finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds.

The Cowboys are expected to be in Indianapolis for the NCAA tournament. They will find out their seeding on Selection Sunday.

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

