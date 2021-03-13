Texas 91, OSU 86: Cowboys 'more hungry than ever' after falling to Texas in Big 12 title game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton was honest with his team after Saturday’s Big 12 Championship game.
The Cowboys didn’t travel to Kansas City just to advance to the conference championship. They wanted to win it, but they came up short in a 91-86 loss to No. 13 Texas.
“The hurt is real,” Boynton said. “The disappointment is real.”
No. 12 OSU advanced to the semifinal round with a hard-fought win against No. 10 West Virginia before upsetting No. 2 Baylor a day later. The Cowboys then battled for a third straight day against a rested Longhorns team that didn’t play a semifinal game. Texas had automatically advanced from the semifinal after COVID-19 protocols forced Kansas to forfeit.
The Cowboys had a flat start to the first half. Texas jumped out to a 14-point lead and held a 43-33 lead by halftime.
The Longhorns led for nearly the entire game, but OSU continued to fight. Cade Cunningham scored 25 of his 29 points in the second half, and the Cowboys cut the Texas lead to 81-75 with 2:07 left.
Matt Coleman III knocked down two free throws before Cunningham cut the deficit back to six with a basket at the 1:01 mark. Cunningham got OSU within 87-83 on a 3-pointer with 16.6 seconds left and 89-86 with another 3-pointer with six seconds remaining, but Andrew Jones sealed the Texas win with two more free throws.
Coleman, who led Texas with 30 points, was named Most Outstanding Player. His teammate, Jericho Sims, joined him on the All-Tournament team. OSU's Cunningham and Avery Anderson were also named to the All-Tournament team, along with Baylor guard MaCio Teague. Anderson scored 10 points in the championship game.
Sims created problems for OSU in the paint. He finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds to help lead the Longhorns to a lengthy celebration ceremony after the game.
OSU wasn’t happy with the outcome, but nobody hung their head after the loss.
“Oh, we’re more hungry than ever,” said junior Isaac Likekele, who scored 13 points with six assists. “Going into that locker room, it was not sad faces. It was more like mad faces. We was hungry. Just to hear from our locker room the celebration out there, hearing the music, hearing them have fun. It was a feeling that stung for sure, and we hung through that.”
OSU fans traveled well enough to make T-Mobile Center resemble a home game in Gallagher-Iba Arena for the Cowboys. OSU fans have watched the Cowboys beat nine top-25 teams — including six top-10s — this season, but they didn’t get to join in with their beloved Pokes in a championship ceremony.
“We didn't play well enough,” Boynton said. “Texas outplayed us. They kind of imposed their will on the glass and the truth is their two seniors, the guys that have been around the longest, stepped up and made huge plays for them when they really needed them, especially when we got it cut down there late. Coleman hit a big three, Sims had that huge offensive rebound putback for them, and that's what seniors do. That's what you see a lot this time of year.”
OSU fans headed back to Oklahoma having watched the Cowboys lose their last Big 12 game of the season. But for the first time since 2017, they get to watch the Cowboys play for something bigger.
The Cowboys are headed to Indianapolis for the NCAA Tournament and will hear their name called on Selection Sunday. It will be a grind for whatever teams make it the furthest, and Boynton said having the chance to make it this far in the conference tournament is a valuable experience for what they hope will be a long journey in the national tournament.
“The thing that I will remind them of probably every day until we play is the next time we have this feeling, losing a game, it’s over,” Boynton said. “This team won’t be together anymore. We need to make sure that we have an understanding of that.”