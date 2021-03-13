Texas 91, OSU 86: Cowboys 'more hungry than ever' after falling to Texas in Big 12 title game

Coleman, who led Texas with 30 points, was named Most Outstanding Player. His teammate, Jericho Sims, joined him on the All-Tournament team. OSU's Cunningham and Avery Anderson were also named to the All-Tournament team, along with Baylor guard MaCio Teague. Anderson scored 10 points in the championship game.

Sims created problems for OSU in the paint. He finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds to help lead the Longhorns to a lengthy celebration ceremony after the game.

OSU wasn’t happy with the outcome, but nobody hung their head after the loss.

“Oh, we’re more hungry than ever,” said junior Isaac Likekele, who scored 13 points with six assists. “Going into that locker room, it was not sad faces. It was more like mad faces. We was hungry. Just to hear from our locker room the celebration out there, hearing the music, hearing them have fun. It was a feeling that stung for sure, and we hung through that.”

OSU fans traveled well enough to make T-Mobile Center resemble a home game in Gallagher-Iba Arena for the Cowboys. OSU fans have watched the Cowboys beat nine top-25 teams — including six top-10s — this season, but they didn’t get to join in with their beloved Pokes in a championship ceremony.