STILLWATER — Oklahoma State scored its fifth 2024 commitment late Friday evening.

Just after 11:30 p.m., OSU secured a commitment from linebacker Jaylen Boardley, a 6-foot, 190-pound linebacker from Pleasant Grove High School in Texarkana, Texas.

Boardley selected OSU over a dozen reported offers, including Arkansas, Baylor, LSU and Texas Tech. Boardley is scheduled for an official visit to Stillwater this weekend during OSU's spring practice.

OSU pursued Boardley since February, receiving an offer from the Cowboys on Feb. 17 to go along with offers from Auburn and Arkansas, as well as several in-state schools.

Ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 50 prospect in Texas by 247Sports, Boardley is the second-highest recruit in the Cowboys' 2024 class behind Longview, Texas, safety Willie Nelson.

Choctaw edge rusher Will Smith, Stillwater tight end Josh Ford and Southeast running back Rodney Fields round out the recruit class to this point. All five are ranked as three-star talents by the 247Sports.

The Cowboys' current class ranks 33rd overall in the country, per 247Sports.