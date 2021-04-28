Teven Jenkins could be first Cowboy drafted in the first round since 2014

The 2021 NFL draft kicks off Thursday, and several mock drafts have Oklahoma State offensive lineman Teven Jenkins going in the first round.

Jenkins would be the first OSU player to be taken in the first round since the Cleveland Browns drafted defensive back Justin Gilbert with the eighth overall pick in 2014.

The OSU offensive line struggled with injuries last season, but Jenkins took his game to an elite level, showing he has the potential to have a lengthy NFL career.

For those wondering what type of player the 6-foot-6, 317-pound lineman will be for whatever franchise calls his name, Jenkins said it best following the OSU Pro Day on April 1.

“A dude who does not shy away from hits,” Jenkins said. “A dude who actually wants to get physical and a dude who’s going to bust his a—.”

OSU coach Mike Gundy said he would be shocked if Jenkins was still on the board by the second round, saying he is just now scratching the surface after getting really serious about the sport a year ago. Jenkins said he took to heart the conversations he had with his coaching staff about getting nastier on the field, and it has paid off for him.