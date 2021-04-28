Teven Jenkins could be first Cowboy drafted in the first round since 2014

The 2021 NFL draft kicks off Thursday, and several mock drafts have Oklahoma State offensive lineman Teven Jenkins going in the first round.
Jenkins would be the first OSU player to be taken in the first round since the Cleveland Browns drafted defensive back Justin Gilbert with the eighth overall pick in 2014.
The OSU offensive line struggled with injuries last season, but Jenkins took his game to an elite level, showing he has the potential to have a lengthy NFL career.
For those wondering what type of player the 6-foot-6, 317-pound lineman will be for whatever franchise calls his name, Jenkins said it best following the OSU Pro Day on April 1.
“A dude who does not shy away from hits,” Jenkins said. “A dude who actually wants to get physical and a dude who’s going to bust his a—.”
OSU coach Mike Gundy said he would be shocked if Jenkins was still on the board by the second round, saying he is just now scratching the surface after getting really serious about the sport a year ago. Jenkins said he took to heart the conversations he had with his coaching staff about getting nastier on the field, and it has paid off for him.
“He’s always been very gifted, so the game came easy to him,” Gundy said. “A year ago, nine months ago, it looked like he made a decision that he was going to have to play at a higher level to dominate at this level, which gives him a chance to play at the next level. So I think that’s the transformation that he made.”
Twelve-year NFL veteran Russell Okung was the last OSU offensive lineman taken in the draft when the Seattle Seahawks selected him as the sixth overall pick in 2010. Gundy believes Jenkins could have a similar professional career as Okung.
“He’s been a fantastic NFL player for a long time, and I think Teven has every bit as much skill as him,” Gundy said. “Russell was fully committed and had tremendous work ethic. If Teven will follow that pattern, then he’ll have a chance to play in the NFL for a long time.”
The 6.42 prospect grade for Jenkins means NFL.com is expecting him to become a starter within his first two seasons. OSU running back LD Brown has been able to see Jenkins develop up close, and he is confident his former teammate is a first-round talent who will succeed in the NFL.
“Teven is an athlete,” Brown said. “And just the thing with Teven, it was always his mentality. If Teven got the mentality right to say, ‘Oh I can do this,’ because everybody knew Teven could do it. Teven just had to get that dog in him and you see where it’s getting him. Now he knows he’s going to make millions coming soon.”