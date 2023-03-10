KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Terryn Milton’s floater hung on the rim for what felt like an eternity. When the ball finally fell through the cylinder, fourth-seeded Oklahoma State had its first lead in nearly 33 minutes and a place in Saturday’s Big 12 Tournament semifinal.

Cowgirls 62. West Virginia 61.

Milton’s winner represented the final salvo in the 18-6 run OSU unfurled over the final 7:38 inside Municipal Auditorium Friday afternoon, erasing a Mountaineers lead that grew as large as 13 and leaving the Cowgirls to fight another day with a date with either top-seeded Texas and No. 9 Kansas State Saturday at 12 p.m.

OSU committed 20 turnovers, shot 28.0% from 3-point range (7-of-25) and trailed for a total of 33:21 before sparking a furious comeback attempt that began with the Cowgirls trailing 55-44 with 9:20 remaining.

Naomi Alnatas scored a team-high 16 points Friday and kickstarted the late run with points on back-to-back possessions that trimmed the gap to 55-47. West Virginia’s Madisen Smith (23 points, 5-of-8 3P) responded with a 3-pointer before the Cowgirls hit back, scoring 10 straight points to cut the Mountaineers’ advantage to 58-57 with 3:13 remaining and setting up the Milton winner that completed the ferocious fourth-quarter comeback.

OSU forward Taylen Collins scored 14 points and added 15 rebounds in her ninth double-double performance of the season. Milton finished with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting and five rebounds.

With their first 20-win season since 2017-18, the Cowgirls arrived at Municipal Auditorium with their case for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament field comfortably secure. ESPN analyst Charlie Creme projected OSU as a No. 8-seed in the Stanford Regional in his latest bracket projections Friday morning.

Friday’s victory hands the Cowgirls at least one more opportunity to boost their resume for tournament seeding Saturday afternoon and leaves OSU only a win away from reaching the Big 12 Tournament Championship under first-year coach Jacie Hoty.

The 2023 women’s NCAA Tournament selection show begins at 7 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.