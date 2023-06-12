STILLWATER — After being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2022, former Oklahoma State running back Terry Miller will be the latest player added to the Cowboy Football Ring of Honor, the school announced Monday.

The Ring of Honor, started in 2020 with Thurman Thomas' induction, has added a player every year since, with Miller being the fourth. A ceremony for his induction will be held Oct. 14 when OSU hosts Kansas, and Miller will join Thomas, Barry Sanders and Bob Fenimore.

A two-time All-American at OSU, Miller was recently celebrated by the school in 2022 prior to his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, with Miller being awarded a plaque against Arizona State last season.

Across 43 games, Miller rushed for 4,754 yards, 49 touchdowns and remains the only OSU player to finish his career recording 1,000-plus yards in three seasons. He was drafted No. 5 overall by the Buffalo Bills in 1978 and ended his professional career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.

With Miller's induction, all four of OSU's retired numbers are members of the Cowboy Football Ring of Honor.