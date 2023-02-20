On Monday night, West Virginia defeated Oklahoma State 85-67 at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Frustrations boiled over in at the 11:56 point of the second half, after several players dove for a loose ball and a scrum broke out on the West Virginia end of the court.

OSU star forward Kalib Boone and WVU forward Tre Mitchell were assessed double technical fouls for the altercation. Cowboy guard Woody Newton was ejected from the game for leaving the bench and onto the court.

The double technical on Boone — who already was in early foul trouble for the second consecutive game — fouled out of the game for the altercation and finished with only four points in six minutes.

After scoring a career-high 27 points against Kansas a week ago, Boone has recorded just seven points in 16 minutes over the past two games.

After trailing by 19 points out of the half, OSU (16-12, 7-8 overall) steadily climbed back into the game without Boone and Newton, cutting the Mountaineers’ lead down to 13 before West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson pushed the Mountaineers’ lead to 21.

Similar to the Cowboys’ game against TCU on Saturday, the OSU’s offense strung together only 14 points in the first 13 minutes of the game and hit a 6:21 scoreless stretch that included six turnovers.

In that span, the Mountaineers (16-12, 5-10) piled on 16-straight points, ballooning their lead to double digits. WVU kick-started the offense in the paint, scoring 12 points in the first half while 3-point specialist Stevenson notched 3-of-4 attempts from beyond the arc.

He’d finish with 23 points, a game-high.

After losing by 25 points to TCU two days ago, the Cowboys carried a 19-point deficit into the locker room.

The Cowboys shot 30.4% from the field in the first, but would find some success in the second, with the guard Caleb Asberry leading the short-handed squad with 15 points.

Bryce Thompson and Asberry would score the team’s two 3-pointers. The Cowboys would close out shooting 2-for-19 from beyond the arc.

OSU also recorded 18 turnovers in the game, which ties for a season-high.

Less than two weeks ago, experts projected OSU as an 8-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

After spending the majority of the season on the bubble, the Cowboys catapulted up the board after a road win against Iowa State and looked primed for a postseason spot.

Then, double-digit losses to Kansas and TCU pushed OSU back onto the bubble. On Monday, OSU drew a West Virginia team that also found itself on the bubble after a three-game losing streak.

For the Mountaineers, experts pegged them as one of the final four teams in, meaning the play-in round in Dayton, Ohio, was a possibility for Bob Huggins’ group.

The Cowboys closed their short road trip 0-2, with both losses coming from double-digit defeats. While the Mountaineers snapped their three-game losing skid, the Cowboys’ slip to their third-straight loss and fell back to under .500 in the conference for the first time since Feb. 1.

Up next: OSU hosts No. 14 Kansas State on Saturday at 1 p.m. inside Gallagher-Iba Arena and will be broadcast on ESPNU.