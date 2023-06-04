OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State’s season came to an end Sunday evening at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, with No. 4 Tennessee eliminating the Cowgirls 3-1 in the Women’s College World Series.

UT (51-9) leaned on ace Ashley Rogers, who pitched a complete game, throwing 136 pitches and allowing four hits. The lone run Rogers allowed came in the sixth inning, when OSU designated player Morgyn Wynne launched a solo home run to left for her 11th of the season.

OSU (47-16) threw ace Kelly Maxwell, who lasted 2 1/3 innings and allowed two runs before being replaced by Lexi Kilfoyl.

Errors again plagued the Cowgirls, with the unit committing three throughout the game. In the fifth inning, catcher Taylor Tuck attempted to catch Rylie West stealing second, but a bad throw allowed Zaida Puni to score from third.

The UT offense broke through in the third inning. Maxwell walked outfielder Kiki Milloy, who quickly stole her 40th base of the season. Puni doubled to right field to open the scoring.

The Lady Volunteers would add another run shortly after, with West hitting a single into right for her 35th RBI of the season.

TENNESSEE 3, OKLAHOMA STATE 1

OSU;000;001;0;—;1;4;3

TEN;002;010;x;—;3;3;0

Maxwell, Kilfoyl (3) and Tuck. Rogers and Koutsoyanopulos. W: Rogers (20-1). L: Maxwell (16-7). Save: None. HR: None. T: 2:33. A: 12,346