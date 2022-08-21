Teammate on OSU freshman Braylin Presley: 'He's so little; he's so fast'

STILLWATER — Early into his time at Oklahoma State, Braylin Presley is making a name for himself.

“He’s so little; he’s so fast,” safety Kendal Daniels said. “If you don’t get your hands on him … there’s no way you’re going to be able to guard him.”

Known as “Little BP” to his teammates, Presley is a 5-foot-8 freshman receiver who twice was selected as the Tulsa World’s state high school player of the year. He set a Bixby career rushing record with 4,978 yards and had 102 touchdowns.

After a stellar senior season in which he helped the Spartans to another state title and scored four touchdowns in the 6AII championship game, Presley joined his older brother in Stillwater.

“I like having my younger brother here,” Brennan Presley said. “I get to teach him some stuff. He’s a freshman and he’s going to mess up, but going through the growing pains with him and trying to help him accelerate his learning curve is the biggest thing.”

A junior receiver who was the World’s state player of the year in 2019, Brennan Presley has been an impact player for the Cowboys since his first season. He thinks his brother is catching on faster than he did as a freshman.

“I know when I was a freshman and I was out there I was nervous and I was messing up,” he said. “He goes out there and he makes mistakes, but he owns up to it and he’s not nervous and he’s not afraid of the stage or anything like that. I think he’s really catching on quick.”

At Big 12 Media Days, coach Mike Gundy said he hoped to ultimately use both brothers at kick returner, where Brennan Presley has excelled. Asked last week about Braylin Presley, Gundy said: “He’s doing good. … I just hate to say much about an 18-year-old because it’s such a different game.”

Part of the process for freshmen is making mistakes and learning from them. That’s why Brennan Presley is backing off at times and letting his brother go through the normal progression.

“Once you mess up, it’s kind of hard to mess up the same thing twice when you’re really paying attention and being focused,” he said. “I think learning from his mistakes has been the biggest thing so far and I think he’s coming along pretty well.”