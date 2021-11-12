TCU at No. 10 OSU: Storyline, matchup and player to watch

TCU at No. 10 Oklahoma State
7 p.m. Saturday, Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater
Need-to-know info
TV: FOX23
Radio: KTSB-1170
Online: http://okla.st/osutunein
Records: OSU 8-1 (5-1 Big 12); TCU 4-5 (2-4)
Last meeting: TCU beat OSU 29-22 on Dec. 5, 2020
All-time series: OSU leads 16-13-2
FOX23 James Aydelott's forecast: Clear, kickoff temperature 54°
1. TOP STORYLINE
Big 12 chase carries on
Barry Sanders returns to Stillwater with fans encouraged to wear black for the primetime kick as the Cowboys embark on their latest, biggest game. Baylor’s Week 10 loss to the Horned Frogs gave OSU sole possession of second place in the Big 12, and a win over TCU — a team the Cowboys have dropped three of their last four against — would represent another step toward a place in the Big 12 Championship. Ahead for OSU is a trip to Texas Tech before Bedlam in the regular-season finale Nov. 27.
2. KEY MATCHUP
OSU defense vs TCU QB Chandler Morris
Mike Gundy called TCU’s performance against Baylor “inspired”, and that effort was led by Morris. The one-time Oklahoma quarterback threw for 461 yards, gained another 70 on the ground and accounted for three touchdowns last week, powering the Horned Frogs to a 30-28 win in their first game without Gary Patterson.
Morris faces a much stiffer test in Stillwater against an OSU defense that recorded eight sacks and held a West Virginia offense averaging 373 yards per game to 133 a week ago. If the Cowboys can slow Morris, they’ll stifle TCU on the whole.
3. PLAYER TO WATCH
Jaylen Warren
OSU’s breakout star running back hasn’t had to carry the ball lately like he did in September, but he’s remained effective at 4.9 yards per attempt and enters Saturday as the Big 12’s fourth-leading rusher. TCU’s defense is allowing opponents 201.6 yards on the ground per game — third most in the conference — setting the stage for Warren to run early and often, and reach the 100-yard mark for the first time since Oct. 16.
4. WHO WINS AND WHY?
From Guerin Emig: The Cowboys honor Barry Sanders with a ton of tailback handoffs. A big day for Jaylen Warren, then, and a big one for linebackers Devin Harper and Malcolm Rodriguez as they track TCU quarterback Chandler Morris.
OSU 30, TCU 17