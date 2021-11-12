 Skip to main content
TCU at No. 10 OSU: Storyline, matchup and player to watch

  Updated
Nov. 8, 2021 video. Oklahoma State will honor its Heisman Trophy winner with a statue ahead of the TCU game. Video courtesy/OSU Athletics

TCU at No. 10 Oklahoma State

7 p.m. Saturday, Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater

Need-to-know info

TV: FOX23

Radio: KTSB-1170

Online: http://okla.st/osutunein

Records: OSU 8-1 (5-1 Big 12); TCU 4-5 (2-4)

Last meeting: TCU beat OSU 29-22 on Dec. 5, 2020

All-time series: OSU leads 16-13-2

FOX23 James Aydelott's forecast: Clear, kickoff temperature 54°

1. TOP STORYLINE

Big 12 chase carries on

Barry Sanders returns to Stillwater with fans encouraged to wear black for the primetime kick as the Cowboys embark on their latest, biggest game. Baylor’s Week 10 loss to the Horned Frogs gave OSU sole possession of second place in the Big 12, and a win over TCU — a team the Cowboys have dropped three of their last four against — would represent another step toward a place in the Big 12 Championship. Ahead for OSU is a trip to Texas Tech before Bedlam in the regular-season finale Nov. 27.

2. KEY MATCHUP

OSU defense vs TCU QB Chandler Morris

Mike Gundy called TCU’s performance against Baylor “inspired”, and that effort was led by Morris. The one-time Oklahoma quarterback threw for 461 yards, gained another 70 on the ground and accounted for three touchdowns last week, powering the Horned Frogs to a 30-28 win in their first game without Gary Patterson.

Morris faces a much stiffer test in Stillwater against an OSU defense that recorded eight sacks and held a West Virginia offense averaging 373 yards per game to 133 a week ago. If the Cowboys can slow Morris, they’ll stifle TCU on the whole.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

Jaylen Warren

OSU’s breakout star running back hasn’t had to carry the ball lately like he did in September, but he’s remained effective at 4.9 yards per attempt and enters Saturday as the Big 12’s fourth-leading rusher. TCU’s defense is allowing opponents 201.6 yards on the ground per game — third most in the conference — setting the stage for Warren to run early and often, and reach the 100-yard mark for the first time since Oct. 16.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY?

From Guerin Emig: The Cowboys honor Barry Sanders with a ton of tailback handoffs. A big day for Jaylen Warren, then, and a big one for linebackers Devin Harper and Malcolm Rodriguez as they track TCU quarterback Chandler Morris.

OSU 30, TCU 17

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

