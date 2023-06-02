OKLAHOMA CITY — One year ago, Tallen Edwards sat inside USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium watching Oklahoma State play Arizona in the Women’s College World Series.

Edwards — at 18 now the Cowgirls' starting left fielder — at the time had been committed to OSU for four months. She was working through summer classes to graduate from Southmoore High School a year early and join the team last fall.

“I found some me time to be able to go watch them play last year and it was a pretty cool sight to see, knowing that (I was) going to be able to do it in a year,” Edwards said.

Edwards wasn't a stranger to the stadium. She played little league tournaments there. A star at Southmoore, Edwards won state championships on the field. She saw her future team compete.

And this week, Edwards is a member of OSU’s team attempting to win a national championship at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. Edwards went 0-for-2 in Thursday's 8-0 loss to Florida State.

“It feels like everything is being brought back at once,” Edwards said. “It’s an amazing feeling to know that like this time that I’m here, I’m at the top level, and I’m actually doing it.

“There’s a little bit of overwhelming, but there’s a whole lot of like, ‘I just want to play’ and I want to be able to say I’ve done this.”

A change in heart

Edwards wasn’t initially open to the idea of playing at OSU.

Growing up, Edwards leaned toward SEC programs instead of in-state schools like OSU and Oklahoma. But as her recruitment continued, her ideas started to change.

“I just got this weird feeling that I was like, 'I want to stay home,'” she said. “Like, I realized how important family was to me and how much I wanted them to be able to watch me play.”

After reaching out to OSU coach Kenny Gajewski and explaining those thoughts, Edwards was “welcomed with open arms,” eventually committing to and signing with the Cowgirls.

“I know a lot of people were saying, ‘How come the best player in the state is not being recruited by either (OU or OSU)?’” Gajewski said.

Edwards, ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2023 class, was coveted. But Gajewski didn’t want to wait another year.

He wanted Edwards to join the team in time for the 2023 season. Edwards, then going into her senior year at Southmoore, wasn’t opposed to the idea, but assumed reclassifying was only something football and basketball players did, and it wasn't a “softball thing.”

“(Gajewski) doesn’t know this, but within the next couple hours I was talking with my family about it, and I was like, ‘You know, I think this is what I’m going to do,’” Edwards said.

To do it though, Edwards needed to complete all her high school work. Last summer, she took eight classes — split between high school and college courses — in order to enroll early at OSU, an impressive feat of time management.

“It was so stressful, I honestly blacked out,” Edwards said. “I played a little bit of travel ball at the beginning, and I would come back to my laptop, and I’d have 17 assignments due. I think that was the most stressful thing.”

Edwards persevered. One week ago, She might have been graduating from Southmoore with her classmates. Instead, she secured an acrobatic catch in left field and recorded a hit against Oregon in the NCAA Super Regionals.

“I’ve never really been the type of kid that fantasizes over the high school dream, you know, the graduating,” she said. “The only thing I really fantasized over in high school was winning some state championships, and I did that.”

A star in the making

With one out already recorded, someone needed to spark a rally.

Edwards dug into the batter’s box, taking the first three pitches for balls. With OSU trailing by three runs, someone needed to reach base. The next two pitches were strikes, and suddenly Edwards’ at-bat took a turn.

On the payoff pitch, she smacked a ball sharply down the third-base line for a single. That hit ignited a four-run seventh inning against Nebraska to crown the Cowgirls winners of the Stillwater NCAA Regional.

“Her family background is kind of tough. Like, they’re tough people," Gajewski said when asked about Edwards' talents.

Edwards’ .325 batting average entering Friday night's elimination game, ranking her fourth on the team, paired with impressive fielding efforts in left field landed her a spot on the D1Softball Freshman All-American team.

“I wouldn’t have been able to like make it through this year, through this semester without the coaching staff I have,” Edwards said. “There was just a lot of ups and downs for me, and I’m trying to get used to all of it.”

But playing against this level of competition isn’t anything new to Edwards. She grew up competing against the likes of Megan Faraimo, an ace pitcher at UCLA. She played with Lexi Kilfoyl, the OSU pitcher who transferred from Alabama, for two years.

“Just reminding myself that I’ve done this before has really helped me grow in college,” Edwards said. “Just dive head-first into and just figure out all these crazy things.”

Edwards is still figuring it out.

Three more years of eligibility will help with that. But as the Cowgirls mount another attempt reach the final game of the Women’s College World Series, Edwards has become invaluable.

“There’s just something about her that I felt like she could bring to us,” Gajewski said. “And that’s a little bit of an edge. It’s not always fun.”

Edwards is no longer in those stands at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. She’s right there on the field.

“This is what I left high school for,” Edwards said. “I knew what I was stepping in to.”