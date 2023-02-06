Tallen Edwards, a freshman from Southmoore, is expected to start for the Cowgirls in left field, OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said.

Edwards, who turned 18 in November, is supposed to be a senior at Southmoore, but after reclassifying and taking seven classes over the summer, was able to graduate and enroll at OSU in the fall.

What she’s done here has been amazing,” Gajewski said. “She’s still got a lot of growth, she’s got a lot of growth as a young lady, we’re trying to help her each day. This is a whole new world to her.”

The 5-foot-6 Edwards is expected to start alongside Chyenne Factor and Katelynn Carwile in OSU’s outfield. Gajewski said even during Edwards’ recruitment, he knew she would be a starter for OSU.

He continued: “She’s just a badass. She can play. She’s not afraid of anything. She’s just ruthless, she’s relentless. Does she need to grow up? Yes. She’s a young kid. She’ll mature here, and she’s doing that but from day one, she wasn’t going to let me not have her in the starting lineup.”

