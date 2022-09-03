Takeaways from OSU's 58-44 win against Central Michigan

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State season got off to a seemingly inauspicious start when the 12th-ranked Cowboys received a pre-snap penalty before their first offensive play.

Left tackle Caleb Etienne, making his first career start, was called for a false start before settling in and helping OSU to a 58-44 victory against Central Michigan on Thursday night.

“He was a little sparky,” quarterback Spencer Sanders said. “Obviously, I don’t like the penalty, but I like the fire. He was ready to go.”

Etienne, who is 6-foot-7 and 325 pounds, had reason to be a little jittery. He hadn’t received extended playing time since 2019, having not played at junior college in 2020 because of COVID and appearing briefly in three games last year.

“It had been a long time since he’s played,” coach Mike Gundy said. “I’m very, very pleased with what he’s done with his body over the last 18 months and put himself in a position … to learn and grow as we progress here because he has all the physical tools.”

Three other takeaways from the Cowboys’ Week 1 victory:

Defense has mistakes to correct

The first game typically has awkward moments, and OSU’s defense under new coordinator Derek Mason was shaky, particularly in the second half when less-experienced players were rotated in. As a result, Central Michigan finished with 546 yards.

“I thought at times we blew some coverages,” Mason said. “They did a good job of giving us some looks, but I think we just need to communicate better. … We were missing some communication, but those are easy fixes.

“You get into the film room, you talk about those things that are there to be fixed and you fix them. Overall, I’ll give it a C. I don’t think it was good enough, while other times I thought it was great. For us all the way around, we have a lot of room for improvement.”

The Cowboys had quite a few players in new roles on defense including three first-time starters.

“In the second half, we kind of lost focus,” safety Kendal Daniels said. “As a defensive team, we made mistakes. We busted on a lot of coverages. We just have to be better if we want to be that championship team. We just have to be better all-around.”

There were positives, like Daniels’ third-quarter interception and the performance of linebacker Mason Cobb — a team-high 11 tackles with 2½ for lost yardage. Safety Jason Taylor II also had nine tackles.

Gundy reaches coaching milestone

Athletic director Chad Weiberg presented Gundy with a commemorative football in the post-game locker room, recognizing Gundy’s 150th career victory. In his 18th season, Gundy’s record is 150-69.

“Like I told the team, it takes a lot of really, really quality people and good young men for a guy stay in one place long enough to win 150 games,” Gundy said.

Said Sanders: “To stay a head coach at one program for that long and have that many wins and be that successful year after year, it goes to show whatever he’s doing with athletes, it’s working.”

Gundy also moved to 16-2 in season openers and 41-4 against non-Power Five teams.

Extra days before next game

By virtue of opening the season on a Thursday, OSU will have more time to recover for the next game, Saturday night against Arizona State.

“Just looking at the time we have and what we’re able to pull from this ball game, it’s only going to make us better,” Mason said. “Whether it was our disguise, how we tackled or what our run fix looked like, it gives us time to really dissect it.

“A normal game week you have to flush it and move on. Now what we get to do is really pull it apart, put it back together and then get back together Sunday and talk about Arizona State.”

The Sun Devils also played Thursday night, rolling to a 40-3 victory against Northern Arizona.

“It’s really beneficial (to have extra days),” OSU receiver Brennan Presley said. “First games of the year are always tough because you can’t simulate that in any scrimmage.

“Whatever you do in practice, you can’t simulate it. It’ll be good for us just to get our legs and bodies back. Also just having extra time to prepare for the next game, I think it’s good for us physically and mentally."