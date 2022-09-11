Takeaways from OSU's 34-17 win against Arizona State

STILLWATER – In what could be a launching point for the rest of the season, Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson showed signs of coming into his own Saturday night.

In the Cowboys’ 34-17 win against Arizona State, Richardson made the most of his career-high 27 carries, rushing for 131 yards and a touchdown while catching five passes for 44 yards.

“Dom had a hell of a game,” quarterback Spencer Sanders said. “He ran hard, and obviously we all know he is a great player. He’s just showing the world that he is getting better and better every week.”

A junior who had been a reserve before stepping into the No. 1 role this year, Richardson embraced Saturday’s game as an opportunity to be more aggressive with his running style.

“Coach told us coming into this game that we needed to be physical, because their linebackers are pretty physical,” he said. “We knew that coming onto the field and that’s the main thing – just being physical is where it started from. If you hit them first, you’re going to fall forward.”

Other takeaways from OSU’s Week 2 victory:

Gordon continues to impress

Early in his Cowboy career, freshman running back Ollie Gordon has quickly become a fan favorite. He dazzled with a spin move in the season opener, then followed with his first career touchdown Saturday night.

“He’s a big, physical back who has the speed as well,” Richardson said. “He was so excited and I was excited to see that for him.”

Richardson and Gordon were part of a rushing attack that averaged 4.3 yards per carry, close to the weekly goal of 4.5 that the team looks to achieve. Through only five carries, Gordon has shown a lot of potential.

“Ollie will come along,” coach Mike Gundy said. “Ollie’s big and looks good and all that, and the times he’s touched the ball he’s made plays. But he’s still a freshman.”

Lacy shining in senior season

After making the decision to come back for his senior year instead of leaving early for the NFL, defensive end Tyler Lacy is adding to an already impressive resume. Against the Sun Devils, he had 2 ½ tackles for lost yardage and a sack along with a fumble recovery.

“Tyler made a great decision by coming back and playing college (football for another year),” Gundy said. “He could have a fifth- or sixth-round pick. … He’s gaining valuable experience. He could jump himself up in the draft and make some really good upfront money.”

Lacy has an NFL-ready body and is seemingly highly regarded among scouts. Pro Football Focus ranked him as OSU’s highest-graded defensive player among those returning from last season.

“I’m just trying to get better every day,” he said Saturday night. “I left some sacks out there today and I’m going to go to the film room and try to do better next week.”

Penalty makes for teaching moment

Vanderbilt transfer offensive lineman Jason Brooks Jr. received early playing time against Arizona State but had penalties on back-to-back drives in the first quarter, leading to his exit to the sidelines. The first penalty was for unsportsmanlike conduct that came after a play.

“There’s just no need to talk trash,” Gundy said. “There’s no place in the game for that. We talk about that a lot. You’re wearing a shield of armor and a helmet and a facemask and so are they. So when the play’s over, what are you actually going to do to hurt the other guy and what is he going to do to hurt you? Nothing. Let’s just play football.”

Brooks was a key pickup from the transfer portal, a sophomore who played in six games last season with one start.

“He just needs to learn our culture,” Gundy said. “He’ll be fine and we need him to continue to get better. I’m going to guess, just off the cuff without looking, we need to play him more. But when they lose their emotions we have a tendency to not put a guy in.”