T. Boone Pickens once was quoted as having said, “I was put on this earth to make money and to be generous with it.”

Pickens changed Oklahoma State University with huge donations in 2003-11, and school officials now confirm yet another massive gift.

OSU President Kayse Shrum reported on Tuesday that the school will receive a $120 million donation from the T. Boone Pickens Foundation. From that total, $63.7 million is committed to student scholarships and $25 million to the development of the OSU Human Performance Innovation Complex. A new Cowboy Football Center will be included in the complex.

An undisclosed amount is earmarked for the extensive renovation of the university’s Karsten Creek golf course.

Pickens was a Holdenville native whose childhood house now is located on the Karsten Creek property. Having died in September 2019 at the age of 91, Pickens is buried a few feet from that house.

With this $120 million donation from his foundation, Pickens’ overall total of giving to Oklahoma State amounts to $651 million. His giving extended beyond Oklahoma State. His overall lifetime benevolence is estimated at having been more than $1 billion.

“Even today, almost four years after his death, he continues to make an impact for good through the generosity of his foundation,” Shrum stated. “As a result, a new generation of Oklahoma State students will have access to life-changing scholarships, researchers to world-class facilities, and student-athletes to outstanding academic and athletic facilities.

“Once again, one cannot overstate his impact on our university.”

Jay Rosser is a longtime Pickens associate who now is the director of the T. Boone Pickens Foundation.

“Boone Pickens’ love for Oklahoma State University knew no bounds,” Rosser said. “His unwavering commitment to seeing the university thrive academically and athletically was inspiring.

“We are honored to be able to continue his legacy and support the university he loved so deeply.”

The Pickens donation occurs seven months after the sale of his magnificent Texas Panhandle ranch – the 65,000-acre Mesa Vista, located 80 miles northeast of Amarillo. After having been on the market since 2017, the Mesa Vista reportedly was purchased for $170 million.

“When the ranch gets sold, it will leave a big hole for me,” Pickens told the Tulsa World in 2018. “But it’s the right thing to do. I can’t see the beautiful vistas as well as I once did, and my hunting days are over.

“Keeping it puts a big burden on my estate.”

Pickens attended Amarillo High School and attempted to play basketball at Texas A&M. As an undersized guard, Pickens abandoned his basketball dream and transferred to Oklahoma State – then known as Oklahoma A&M. He received a geology degree in 1951 and went on to become a billionaire force in the energy and investment businesses – and in politics. Pickens had a relationship with several U.S. presidents.

OSU’s Lewis Field football stadium was rusted and inadequate before Pickens donated $20 million in 2003. The stadium immediately was given a new name: Boone Pickens Stadium.

The Pickens-Mike Holder friendship began in 1974, when Holder was the young head coach of the OSU men’s golf program. Pickens compelled Holder to become the school’s athletic director in 2005, and in January 2006 Pickens stunned the world of college athletics with his gift to OSU of $165 million. It was the largest single donation ever made to the athletic department of an American university.

OSU’s original stadium plan was an $86 million renovation, with nothing of significance to be done at the west end. The $165 million gift resulted in a far more extensive renovation. When the project was completed in 2009, $283 million had been spent on the stadium. Added to the west end was a structure that contains 10,000 seats and 36 suites.

During the 2003 season, there were no luxury suites in the stadium, Today, including the 13 that are contained within Gallagher-Iba Arena, OSU has 123 suites for football.

Before he retired from the athletic director’s position in 2021, Holder reflected on Pickens’ $165 million donation: “If we hadn't had (that) gift, I feel like we would have been dead in the water for the next 20 years.”

The stadium renovation coincided with coach Mike Gundy’s building of the Cowboy football program. Before Gundy became the head coach in 2005, OSU never had more than three consecutive bowl appearances. This year, Gundy’s program bids for what would be its 18th consecutive winning season and bowl appearance.

“Through his historic gifts,” OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg said, “Mr. Pickens helped position Cowboy football as one of the nation’s winningest programs over the last two decades.”

From Pickens, Oklahoma State has on three occasions received a donation of at least $100 million: the $165 million blockbuster in 2006, additional gifts of $100 million in 2008 and 2010 (both exclusively for academic purposes) and the $120 million announced on Tuesday.

OSU soon will begin the process of creating a publicly accessible Pickens museum within the stadium’s west-end structure.

“Other than my wife, the greatest blessing in my life has been Boone Pickens,” Holder told the Tulsa World in 2018. “And the most significant thing that ever happened in the history of Oklahoma State University is when Boone transferred from Texas A&M to OSU.

“We wouldn’t look anything like we do today if not for Boone Pickens.”

