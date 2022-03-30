Sydney Pennington's first career grand slam highlights OSU's 10-0 rout past Tulsa in softball

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s Sydney Pennington entered Wednesday’s visit from Tulsa with 44 career home runs to her name, more than any player in program history.

Yet five seasons into her historic Cowgirl career, OSU’s most prolific home run hitter had never launched a grand slam at the collegiate level. That changed in the bottom fourth inning Wednesday night at Cowgirl Stadium.

With Hurricane right-hander Sara Llamas-Howell in the circle and the bases loaded, Pennington connected on a 2-1 pitch and launched her eighth home run of the season the opposite way beyond the right field wall.

Career home run No. 45. Career grand slam No. 1.

“For some reason, when the bases are loaded I think I try too hard,” Pennington said. “So I was just trying to focus on having a good swing. Hits come when that happens.”

Pennington’s blast fueled a five-run fourth inning and put an exclamation point on the Cowgirls’ eighth consecutive victory, a 10-0 win over TU in five innings.

The late power surge bookended the latest offensive outburst from OSU (25-6), which began with a four-run first inning against Hurricane starter Samantha Pochop (7-8). Cowgirl pitchers Morgan Day (6-2), Miranda Elish and Kelly Maxwell combined to allow three hits with seven strikeouts over five scoreless innings.

Pochop threw 96 pitches and allowed six hits, five runs and a walk with two strikeouts over three innings pitched.

“We took some deep at bats,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. “We made their starter work. She’s a good pitcher and we made her work. She threw 45 or 46 pitches in the first, which was a lot. So it tells you how deep our counts were.”

Pochop’s eighth defeat of the season came after a dazzling weekend in the circle for TU (12-19-1). The senior right-hander struck out 12 and notched an ERA of 1.40 across a pair of complete games while the Hurricane went 1-1-1 against visiting Houston.

On Wednesday, OSU’s first inning rally ballooned after an error by TU’s Claira Skaggs. Pochop retired the side in the second inning and limited the damage to a run in the third before coach Crissy Strimple pulled her top pitcher with an eye on this weekend’s visit to conference foe Wichita State.

“Sam’s a battler,” Strimple said. “She threw a lot of pitches on the weekend. She threw a lot of innings and had her work cut out for her. We’ll go in (this weekend) and attack with her strengths like we always do.”

Following a weekend sweep in which OSU outscored Texas Tech 32-3, the Cowgirls continued to produce at the plate Wednesday.

Chyenne Factor went 3-for-3 to improve her batting average to .342 and scored three runs, while Miranda Elish extended her hit streak to seven games. Karli Petty knocked in a pair of runs with two hits.

Over OSU’s current win streak, six of its eight victories have come by run rule. After a slow offensive start to the season, Gajewski is watching the high-octane lineup he predicted would arrive in 2022 come along.

“I’m finally seeing what I know. I knew that we were capable of having this crazy great mentality, and it’s just really cool to see,” the Cowgirls’ seventh-year coach said. “I’m seeing a different look in their eyes. And it’s the look I’ve been wanting and waiting for.”

And as OSU’s bats are heating up, so is Pennington.

Her first career grand slam marked her fourth home run in the Cowgirls’ past three games. She went 2-for-2 with a walk and five RBI against TU and has now recorded at least a hit in all but one of her previous 14 games.

“She’s in such a good place,” Gajewski said. “Her work has been really good. She’s been a special kid here. And to see — at the right time of year — her numbers and her performances keep climbing, it’s really cool to see.”

OKLAHOMA STATE 10, TULSA 0

Tulsa 000 00 — 0 3 1

Oklahoma State 401 5X — 10 10 0

Pochop, Llamas-Howell (4) and Keith, Park; Day, Elish (4), Maxwell (5) and Tuck, Cottrill. W: Day (6-2). L: Pochop (7-8). HR: OSU, Pennington (8).

