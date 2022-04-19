Surging Cowgirls visit Tulsa before weekend tussle with Longhorns in Stillwater

Record: 34-7 (11-1 Big 12)

Looking ahead: The Cowgirls travel down the turnpike Wednesday for a 5 p.m. visit to Tulsa (14-24-1) at Collins Family Softball Complex. OSU claimed the previous meeting between the teams by run rule in a 10-0 win on March 30. Wednesday’s game can be streamed on ESPN+.

The Cowgirls follow their midweek game with a weekend series with Texas (31-12-1 entering play Wednesday), which stands third in the Big 12 Conference standings. Saturday’s middle game begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2. Sunday’s 1 p.m. finale will steam on ESPN+.

Looking back: OSU picked up its third conference sweep of 2022 with three wins over Kansas at Cowgirl Stadium over the weekend. Right-hander Kelly Maxwell struck out 18 Jayhawks in a complete-game shutout as part of Saturday’s 6-0 win before the Cowgirls took Sunday’s finale by run rule, 10-2.

Notable: Following the sweep over Kansas and Oklahoma’s loss at Texas on Sunday, OSU enters the weekend atop the Big 12 standings at 11-1 in league play. … Maxwell was named the conference’s co-pitcher of the week Tuesday for her efforts in the circle against the Jayhawks. Maxwell, who leads the Big 12 with 198 strikeouts, has earned the honor four times this season. … The Cowgirls have won 17 of their past 18 games and 23 of their last 25. … Sophomore outfielder Katelynn Carwile has reached base in 19 consecutive games, the longest active streak among OSU players.

— Eli Lederman Tulsa World

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.