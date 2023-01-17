Surging Cowgirls take three-game win streak to No. 18 Iowa State

Oklahoma State at No. 18 Iowa State

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa

ESPN+

Oklahoma State 13-4, 3-2 Big 12; Iowa State 11-4, 3-2

Three storylines

* Continuing a trend: Oklahoma State has used the same starting lineup in the past 14 games, which has brought recent success. OSU has won three straight games in league play and start an important week with Wednesday’s road game at Iowa State.

* Spreading the wealth: The Cowgirls have had balanced offense this season with four players averaging in double figures: Naomie Alnatas (14.1 points per game), Claire Chastain (11.9), Lior Garzon (11.7) and Lexy Keys (10.4).

* Big honor: Alnatas, a 5-7 senior guard, is the reigning Big 12 player of the week. She averaged 20.5 points in victories over Baylor and TCU last week.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World