 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BIG 12 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL | OKLAHOMA STATE

Surging Cowgirls take three-game win streak to No. 18 Iowa State

  • Updated
  • 0
OSU's Lior Garzon celebrates Baylor game

Oklahoma State forward Lior Garzon is averaging 11.7 points per game for the Cowgirls this season.

 Rod Aydelotte, Waco Tribune-Herald

Oklahoma State at No. 18 Iowa State

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa

ESPN+

Oklahoma State 13-4, 3-2 Big 12; Iowa State 11-4, 3-2

Three storylines

* Continuing a trend: Oklahoma State has used the same starting lineup in the past 14 games, which has brought recent success. OSU has won three straight games in league play and start an important week with Wednesday’s road game at Iowa State.

* Spreading the wealth: The Cowgirls have had balanced offense this season with four players averaging in double figures: Naomie Alnatas (14.1 points per game), Claire Chastain (11.9), Lior Garzon (11.7) and Lexy Keys (10.4).

* Big honor: Alnatas, a 5-7 senior guard, is the reigning Big 12 player of the week. She averaged 20.5 points in victories over Baylor and TCU last week.

People are also reading…

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

Bonus episode: How surprising is the sabbatical announcement from Derek Mason, and who could potentially be the Cowboys next defensive coordinator?

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James reaches 38,000 career points

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert