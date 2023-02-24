Oklahoma State at Kansas

2 p.m. Sunday, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kan.

TV: ESPN+

Records: Oklahoma State 20-7, 10-5 Big 12; Kansas 16-10, 6-9

Three storylines

Finishing strong: Oklahoma State hits the final stretch of the regular season with a six-game winning streak. The Cowgirls, coming off a 73-68 win over No. 20 Iowa State, currently have sole possession of third place in the Big 12 standings, two games behind Oklahoma and Texas.

Firing from outside: OSU leads the Big 12 for 3-point shooting prowess. The Cowgirls are shooting a league-best 37.9% from behind the arc, above second-place OU (35.8%). Lior Garzon is averaging 2.4 3-pointers per contest.

Series history: The Cowgirls lead the all-time series with Kansas 41-37. The Jayhawks have captured the last three meetings between the teams, including a 80-65 win in Stillwater on New Year’s Eve.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World