Surging Cowboys welcome Southeast Missouri for late-season non conference matchup

Record: 31-13, 13-5 Big 12
Looking ahead: The Cowboys return home to O’Brate Stadium for three games with Southeast Missouri State before a Tuesday trip to Dallas Baptist. Right-handers Justin Campbell and Bryce Osmond are slated to take the mound for 6 p.m. starts Friday and Saturday. No starter has been named for Sunday’s 1 p.m. finale. Sophomore right-hander Victor Mederos exited Sunday’s 10-8 win at Texas with an apparent injury.
Looking back: OSU took a series sweep at previously ranked Texas and reclaimed its spot in first place of the Big 12 Conference standings last weekend. Cowboys reliever Trevor Martin (2-2) earned the win in Friday’s opener and OSU stormed back on Sunday, scoring 10 runs in the seventh inning to erase a 7-0 deficit and take another victory in the series’ final game. Nolan McLean went 5-for-15 at the plate and recorded a pair of saves on the mound at Texas on his way to Big 12 Co-Player of the Week honors.
Notable: The Cowboys leave conference play this weekend with a one-game lead over TCU (27-16, 12-6 Big 12) in the league standings. … Southeast Missouri (30-13) comes to Stillwater in first place of the Ohio Valley Conference with a 13-5 mark. The Redhawks’ 77 home runs are second among OVC teams this spring. … OSU sophomore Justin Campbell recorded his 100th strikeout of the season last weekend at Texas. His tally marks the 19th 100-strikeout season in program history, and Campbell is the fourth Cowboy to reach the mark twice. … Sophomore infielder Marcus Brown has raised his batting average from .256 to .302 since conference play began on March 25 and leads OSU hitting .351 in the league.
— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World