Strong start lifts Cowgirls to easy win in first game of Stillwater Regional in softball

STILLWATER — Kiley Naomi set the tone for Oklahoma State on the Cowgirls’ first at-bat in the NCAA softball Stillwater Regional against Campbell on Friday.
Naomi hit a home run on the first pitch, spearheading a 10-0 win that ended by run-rule in the fifth inning.
The Cowgirls advance to play Mississippi State at 1 p.m. Saturday. Mississippi State beat Boston University 3-1 Friday.
“Our offense, we want to hit the first best pitch, and if you get your pitch, just be on time to your best pitch,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. “Kiley got her pitch, and it was on time, and I told her it was one of the best first swings of the game I’ve seen her have, maybe ever. She was just in a really good spot and didn’t overplay anything. And when she’s going like that there’s really not a better player in the country.”
OSU stayed in control the entire game, totaling more home runs (3) than Campbell had hits (2). Two more home runs followed Naomi’s early homer, and the Cowgirls finished with 11 hits.
“As the leadoff batter, I just try to set the tone and (be ready) whenever you get that pitch that looks good to you and you’re feeling good,” Naomi said. “It’s the first game of the postseason. I’m just ready to go and really aggressive and that’s what happens.”
Sydney Pennington tied the OSU career home run record when she hit a two-run shot in the fourth inning to bring her career total to 35. Karli Petty hit OSU’s third home run immediately after Pennington to give the Cowgirls their 10th run of the game. Pennington finished with four RBIs.
Kelly Maxwell (15-3) was the winning pitcher for the Cowgirls, allowing just two hits in four innings. She recorded three strikeouts with no walks.
“I thought Kelly threw the ball well,” Gajewski said. “They came out pretty aggressive, and she threw strikes and kind of took care of that.”
The Cowgirls are the favorite to win the regional after receiving their highest national postseason seeding in school history as a fifth seed. Friday was a strong start to what OSU hopes will be a lengthy postseason run.
“I’m just really proud of this team,” Gajewski said. “Got a long way to go, but it’s always better when you win the first game, so I feel really good about that.”
Boston and Campbell square off in a 3:30 p.m. elimination game Saturday, with the OSU-Mississippi State loser and Boston-Campbell winner playing another elimination game at 6 p.m.
Sunday's championship game is set for 1 p.m., with an if-necessary game to follow.
Oklahoma St. 10, Campbell 0
Campbell;000;00;--;0;2;0
OSU;412;30;--;10;11;0
Barefoot, Howald (4), Richards (4) and Rios, Jones; Maxwell, Simunek (5) and Wright, Tuck. W: Maxwell (15-3). L: Barefoot (13-8). HR: Naomi, Pennington, Petty.