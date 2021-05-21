Strong start lifts Cowgirls to easy win in first game of Stillwater Regional in softball

STILLWATER — Kiley Naomi set the tone for Oklahoma State on the Cowgirls’ first at-bat in the NCAA softball Stillwater Regional against Campbell on Friday.

Naomi hit a home run on the first pitch, spearheading a 10-0 win that ended by run-rule in the fifth inning.

The Cowgirls advance to play Mississippi State at 1 p.m. Saturday. Mississippi State beat Boston University 3-1 Friday.

“Our offense, we want to hit the first best pitch, and if you get your pitch, just be on time to your best pitch,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. “Kiley got her pitch, and it was on time, and I told her it was one of the best first swings of the game I’ve seen her have, maybe ever. She was just in a really good spot and didn’t overplay anything. And when she’s going like that there’s really not a better player in the country.”

OSU stayed in control the entire game, totaling more home runs (3) than Campbell had hits (2). Two more home runs followed Naomi’s early homer, and the Cowgirls finished with 11 hits.