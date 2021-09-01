 Skip to main content
Strength in numbers is the key to OSU's defensive line in 2021
Strength in numbers is the key to OSU's defensive line in 2021

OSU Spring Game (copy)

Tyler Lacy (right) and Brendon Evers celebrate a successful play during the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The duo is part of OSU's deep defensive line in 2021.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

STILLWATER — Before opposing offenses reach the linebacker tandem of Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper or Oklahoma State’s battle-tested secondary, they’ll first have to go through the Cowboys’ deep defensive line this fall.

And there’s strength in numbers up front for OSU in 2021 after injuries have plagued OSU on the line over the past year.

“This year we always have a guy ready to go,” redshirt senior defensive tackle Sione Asi said Thursday. “That’s the good thing about (our depth).”

The Cowboys enter Week 1 with experience in the starting roles on the defensive line. Upperclassmen Trace Ford, Brock Martin and Tyler Lacy are slated for the two edge rush spots, and Israel Antwine and Brendon Evers will fill the interior.

Behind the starters there's talent, too. Asi, Tyren Irby, Jayden Jernigan, Collin Clay, Samuela Tuihalamaka and Kody Walterscheid are among the lineman who give defensive coordinator Jim Knowles options up front.

It’s the kind of depth necessary for a position group that has struggled with injury in the past calendar year.

Ford, a junior, spent much of fall camp settling back in as he recovers from a torn ACL, and Clay missed all of his debut season at OSU with the same injury. Injuries to Martin and Irby kept each out of spring workouts, too. And Asi acknowledged Thursday that he wasn’t alone on the defensive line last season in playing through various ailments of his own.

This fall, OSU has the depth not only to cope with injury, but also to keep its defensive linemen fresh.

Similar to the Cowboys’ plan at running back — where OSU intends to split carries among four rushers — there’s enough contributors for Knowles to rotate up front, a reality that has defenders like Asi confident entering Saturday’s opener.

“When I come off the field I’m not sitting on the sideline getting ready to go,” he said. “It’s good to know that the guy behind me or in front of me is going inside. It gives you comfort to cheer them on and get you ready for the next round when you go back in.”

Featured video: OSU's Malcolm Rodriguez on Devin Harper and Mason Cobb; senior leadership and more

Aug. 31, 2021 video. Former Wagoner standout is back for his super senior year at OSU. Video courtesy/OSU Athletics

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

