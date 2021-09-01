Strength in numbers is the key to OSU's defensive line in 2021

STILLWATER — Before opposing offenses reach the linebacker tandem of Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper or Oklahoma State’s battle-tested secondary, they’ll first have to go through the Cowboys’ deep defensive line this fall.

And there’s strength in numbers up front for OSU in 2021 after injuries have plagued OSU on the line over the past year.

“This year we always have a guy ready to go,” redshirt senior defensive tackle Sione Asi said Thursday. “That’s the good thing about (our depth).”

The Cowboys enter Week 1 with experience in the starting roles on the defensive line. Upperclassmen Trace Ford, Brock Martin and Tyler Lacy are slated for the two edge rush spots, and Israel Antwine and Brendon Evers will fill the interior.

Behind the starters there's talent, too. Asi, Tyren Irby, Jayden Jernigan, Collin Clay, Samuela Tuihalamaka and Kody Walterscheid are among the lineman who give defensive coordinator Jim Knowles options up front.

It’s the kind of depth necessary for a position group that has struggled with injury in the past calendar year.