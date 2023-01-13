 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Streaking Cowgirls look to continue momentum against visiting TCU

  • Updated
  • 0
Big 12 Media Day Basketball (copy)

OSU center Kassidy De Lapp is four blocks shy of 100 for her career.

 Charlie Riedel

TCU at Oklahoma State

2 p.m. Saturday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

ESPN+

TCU 6-9, 0-4 in Big 12; Oklahoma State 12-4, 2-2

Three storylines

* Gaining traction: Oklahoma State is searching for its first three-game win streak since February 2021 in Saturday’s contest. OSU has back-to-back wins over Texas and No. 18 Baylor.

* Block party: Kassidy De Lapp, a fifth-year senior, is four blocks shy of 100 for her career. She would become the eighth Cowgirl to reach the mark.

* Getting to know TCU: The Horned Frogs are seeking their first league win on Saturday. The Frogs lost to West Virginia in their last contest and have fallen in all four road games this season.

People are also reading…

Bonus episode: How surprising is the sabbatical announcement from Derek Mason, and who could potentially be the Cowboys next defensive coordinator?

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert