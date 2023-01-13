Streaking Cowgirls look to continue momentum against visiting TCU

TCU at Oklahoma State

2 p.m. Saturday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

ESPN+

TCU 6-9, 0-4 in Big 12; Oklahoma State 12-4, 2-2

Three storylines

* Gaining traction: Oklahoma State is searching for its first three-game win streak since February 2021 in Saturday’s contest. OSU has back-to-back wins over Texas and No. 18 Baylor.

* Block party: Kassidy De Lapp, a fifth-year senior, is four blocks shy of 100 for her career. She would become the eighth Cowgirl to reach the mark.

* Getting to know TCU: The Horned Frogs are seeking their first league win on Saturday. The Frogs lost to West Virginia in their last contest and have fallen in all four road games this season.