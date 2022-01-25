Stillwater OL Sanders commits to OSU's class of 2023

STILLWATER — JaKobe Sanders is keeping it close to home.
The 6-foot-2, 280-pound offensive lineman from Stillwater High School announced his commitment to Oklahoma State's class of 2023 Tuesday morning.
Stillwater born and raised. Nothing better than the Cowboy Culture! Committed to @CowboyFB 🟠 ⚫ @CoachGundy @Coach_Dickey @CoachRTBradford pic.twitter.com/Y0uEIiSujr— JaKobe Sanders (@JakobeSanders) January 25, 2022
Sanders is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports.com, which has him as the ninth-ranked prospect in the state for the class of 2023 and the 57th-ranked interior offensive lineman nationally.
OSU gave Sanders his lone Division I offer in December. He played center for the Stillwater team that finished 9-3 this past fall snapping the ball to coach Mike Gundy's son, quarterback Gage Gundy.
Sanders is the fourth commit to the Cowboys' class of 2023 and the second offensive lineman. He joins Tucson, Ariz. offensive lineman Jack Endean along with Del City defensive lineman Jaedon Foreman and Oak Grove, La. defensive back Kam Franklin.