Stillwater OL Sanders commits to OSU's class of 2023

STILLWATER — JaKobe Sanders is keeping it close to home.

The 6-foot-2, 280-pound offensive lineman from Stillwater High School announced his commitment to Oklahoma State's class of 2023 Tuesday morning.

Sanders is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports.com, which has him as the ninth-ranked prospect in the state for the class of 2023 and the 57th-ranked interior offensive lineman nationally.