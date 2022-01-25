 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stillwater OL JaKobe Sanders commits to OSU's class of 2023
0 Comments
editor's pick

Stillwater OL JaKobe Sanders commits to OSU's class of 2023

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
OSU helmet (copy)

STILLWATER — JaKobe Sanders is keeping it close to home.

The 6-foot-2, 280-pound offensive lineman from Stillwater High School announced his commitment to Oklahoma State's class of 2023 Tuesday morning. 

Sanders is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports.com, which has him as the ninth-ranked prospect in the state for the class of 2023 and the 57th-ranked interior offensive lineman nationally.

OSU gave Sanders his lone Division I offer in December. He played center for the Stillwater team that finished 9-3 this past fall snapping the ball to coach Mike Gundy's son, quarterback Gage Gundy.

Sanders is the fourth commit to the Cowboys' class of 2023 and the second offensive lineman. He joins Tucson, Ariz. offensive lineman Jack Endean along with Del City defensive lineman Jaedon Foreman and Oak Grove, La. defensive back Kam Franklin. 

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is The MLB HOF voting outdated?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert