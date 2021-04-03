State college softball roundup: TU, OU, OSU all win

Tulsa 7, UCF 3
Kylie Norwood went 4-for-4 and TU got solid outings from three pitchers to win a four-game series against No. 22 UCF Saturday at the Collins Family Softball Complex.
The Golden Knights jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but TU countered with three in the bottom half, with a two-run homer by Alexis Perry giving the Golden Hurricane the lead for good. TU added two runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Sarah Briers finished 2-for-3 for TU (12-8).
Kassidy Scott started for TU and threw two innings. Samantha Pochop picked up the win in relief, throwing 4 2/3 innings. With two outs and two runners on in the top of the seventh inning, Kylee Nash came in for Pochop. The Knights had the tying run on deck, but Nash squashed UCF's comeback hopes with a strikeout, picking up the first save of her career.
The Golden Hurricane next play at USF on Friday.
No. 1 OU 10, Kansas 1
Oklahoma remained undefeated with a run-rule win against Kansas in Norman.
The Sooners pushed their unbeaten streak to 35 straight games and won their 56th straight Big 12 conference series.
Grace Lyons and Mackenzie Donihoo led the Sooners at the plate, each hitting home runs, with Lyons racking up four RBIs.
Giselle Juarez (10-0) got the win for the second time in as many days, going three innings while not allowing a run, hit or walk and registering one strikeout. Nicole May finished the job, collecting five strikeouts and scattering four hits and giving up just one run.
OU improves to 28-0 overall and 6-0 in Big 12 play. Kansas fell to 17-14 and 1-5.
The Sooners next play at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Wichita State.
OSU 2, Iowa State 1
Oklahoma State completed a sweep of Iowa State with a walk-off win at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater.
Hayley Busby's two-out single down the right-field line was the winner for OSU, which moved to 29-5 overall and 5-1 in the Big 12. Iowa State fell to 23-11, and 0-6.
Cowgirl ace Carrie Eberle went the distance, tossing eight innings, allowing one earned run while striking out eight. She improves to 12-1 and lowered her ERA to 0.66.
Alysen Febrey was 2-for-4. Her solo homer in the first gave OSU a 1-0 lead.
OSU next plays at Texas Tech on Friday.
— From staff reports