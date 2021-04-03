State college softball roundup: TU, OU, OSU all win

Tulsa 7, UCF 3

Kylie Norwood went 4-for-4 and TU got solid outings from three pitchers to win a four-game series against No. 22 UCF Saturday at the Collins Family Softball Complex.

The Golden Knights jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but TU countered with three in the bottom half, with a two-run homer by Alexis Perry giving the Golden Hurricane the lead for good. TU added two runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Sarah Briers finished 2-for-3 for TU (12-8).

Kassidy Scott started for TU and threw two innings. Samantha Pochop picked up the win in relief, throwing 4 2/3 innings. With two outs and two runners on in the top of the seventh inning, Kylee Nash came in for Pochop. The Knights had the tying run on deck, but Nash squashed UCF's comeback hopes with a strikeout, picking up the first save of her career.

The Golden Hurricane next play at USF on Friday.

No. 1 OU 10, Kansas 1

Oklahoma remained undefeated with a run-rule win against Kansas in Norman.

The Sooners pushed their unbeaten streak to 35 straight games and won their 56th straight Big 12 conference series.