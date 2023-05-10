OKLAHOMA CITY — Expected inclement weather forced the Big 12 Conference to release an adjusted schedule for the first round of the 2023 Big 12 Softball Championship Wednesday afternoon.

With thunderstorms and the potential for hail and damaging wind gusts in the forecast for Thursday afternoon, the league has pushed up game times for the opening round of the conference tournament at Oklahoma City's USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

Under the updated schedule, fourth-seeded Baylor will open play Thursday at 10 a.m. against No. 5 Iowa State followed a 12 p.m. matchup between No. 2 Texas and No. 7 Texas Tech. Third-seed Oklahoma State, which to comes Hall of Fame Stadium with losses in 10 of its last 12 games, is set for a 3 p.m. start Thursday with No. 6 Kansas.

All three games on Thursday will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Top-seeded Oklahoma begins postseason play on ESPNU against the winner of the Day 1 contest between Baylor and Iowa State at 1 p.m. Friday in the first of two semifinals. The second semifinal — featuring the winners from Thursday's latter pair of games — is scheduled for a 4 p.m. on ESPN+.

Saturday's Big 12 title game will begin at 2 p.m. on ESPN2. Last spring, OSU upset the eventual national champion Sooners to claim the first Big 12 tournament title in program history.

The pair of Oklahoma programs are considered among the favorites to return to Hall of Fame Stadium for the 2023 Women's College World Series from June 1-9.