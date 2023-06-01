OKLAHOMA CITY — Well before she arrived at the Women’s College World Series this week, Stanford’s NiJaree Canady was already plenty familiar with USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium Stadium.

Raised in Topeka, Kansas, Canady spent parts of her youth softball career with the Alliance All-Stars, a college exposure team that competed frequently at the complex north of downtown Oklahoma City. And when the WCWS would arrive each June, Canady would tune in from home to see the biggest names across college softball gather on the same dirt she’d come to know well.

“I always watched it,” Canady recalled this week. “It's something my whole family looked forward to.”

This week, Canady returned to Hall of Fame Stadium as one of those stars. On Thursday, the fireballing freshman with the lowest ERA in college softball dazzled in her WCWS debut.

Canady cut through Oklahoma and its best-in-the-nation offense on Day 1 of the 2023 WCWS, fanning seven, issuing a walk and allowing two runs (one earned) over 5.0 innings in front of an announced crowd of 12,379. Consistently topping out at 75 MPH, she capped the Sooners’ 8.38 run-per-game lineup entirely until Jayda Coleman delivered the go-ahead runs to a 2-0 OU victory with her fifth-inning, two-run single.

The Sooners, ultimately, won out Thursday. But no star shined brighter on Day 1 at Hall of Fame Stadium than Stanford’s hard-throwing right-hander.

“We knew what we were running into in the way of NiJa,” said OU coach Patty Gasso. “She has become one of the hardest-throwing, ball-moving freshmen I've ever seen.”

The Cardinal returned to Oklahoma City for their first WCWS appearance since 2004 due in large part to the pitching of Canady and All-American senior Alana Vawter. Between them, the Stanford duo entered the week with a combined record of 36-9.

Explaining the decision to start Canady in Thursday’s opener, Stanford coach Jessica Allister cited a matchup-advantage with an OU lineup filled with right-handed bats.

“NiJa's batting average against (against) the righties was .83, .63 or something like that, so we're going to give her that opportunity,” Allister said. “I'm going to pick her against a righty heavy lineup all day.”

Canady affirmed that decision from her very first pitches to Coleman that reached the mid-70s.

Allowing baserunners in each of the first two innings, Canady (16-2) shut the door on the Sooners in both frames. By the time she fanned Tiare Jennings to close the third, Canady’s strikeout total stood at five as she powered through an OU lineup that prior to Thursday had been held to two runs only twice since March 17.

“She was throwing 75 miles an hour,” Coleman said. “She was really starting ahead and she was getting strikes.”

While Canady cruised, her pitch count ballooned beyond 60 pitches in the third inning and approached triple digits by the time Coleman cracked the single that plated Avery Hodge and Riley Boone after Ellee Eck’s error in left field.

Canady drew a pop up from Jennings three pitches later and closed her day after five inning with her pitch count at 99.

“You may have seen us look like we were really struggling and at times we were just trying to figure this out,” Gasso said. “A lot of foul balls, a lot of foul balls ... the goal was to just keep fighting and get her to keep throwing, maybe tire her out.”

Sitting between Vawter (1.0 IP, 2 hits, 1 BB) and Allister afterward, Canady wore the disappointment of the narrow defeat on her face. Up next, Stanford stares down an elimination game with Alabama Friday night.

But for the pitcher who grew up playing at Hall of Fame Stadium and admired the stars of the WCWS each spring, there was something to relish Thursday, too.

“The atmosphere was incredible,” Canady said. “I had no clue what to expect at first, but to be able to play in front of this crowd — it was something unbelievable.”

As for any confidence gleaned from holding off the Sooners’ offense?

“Each game's a learning experience,” she said. “It can only get better from here.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.