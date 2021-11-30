Standout catcher transfers to OSU softball

Catcher Julia Cottrill has joined the Oklahoma State softball program after two years at Florida, it was announced on Tuesday.

Cottrill earned NFCA All-Region honors and was a member of the Southeastern Conference All-Newcomer team during her time with the Gators.

A junior who is eligible to play for OSU in 2022, Cottrill is the daughter of OSU assistant coach Jeff Cottrill. Although she graduated from Andover Central High School in Wichita, Kansas, she played several years at Stillwater High, leading the Pioneers to the 2017 Class 6A state semi-finals and being named the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Class 6A Offensive Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2017.

In 2021, Cottrill started in 50 games for the Gators at catcher and tallied a .992 fielding percentage with 22 assists. She also halted seven stolen base attempts and made only two errors. She batted .294 with five home runs, 26 runs batted in and 10 doubles.

In her COVID-shortened freshman season at Florida in 2020, Cottrill batted .323 with a .446 slugging percentage.