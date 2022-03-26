Spring practice important for OSU's young linebackers

A key offseason personnel decision for Oklahoma State was moving veteran defensive assistant Joe Bob Clements to linebackers from defensive line, a position he coached for nine seasons.

“That allowed us to transition right into defense in the offseason, and now we have a coach at every position that knows our system,” head coach Mike Gundy said last week. “I thought that was a smart move on our part so there wasn’t any adjustment for the linebackers to have to transition a new coach that didn’t know our system.”

The linebacker corps, coached previously by defensive coordinator Jim Knowles before he departed for Ohio State, has big shoes to fill in 2022. While former starters Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper are preparing for the NFL, up-and-coming players are looking to step into those roles.

“We’ve got good, young players at that position that don’t have any experience,” Gundy said. “That’s what it comes down to. … These guys are going to have to grow up quick.

“The spring will be very important for them. But I will say this: They’re big enough. They’re fast enough. And we’ll find out this spring if they’re tough. If they can fit those three criteria, we’ll teach them how to play. I’m not worried about the rest.”

Mason Cobb is the lone returning linebacker who has started a game for the Cowboys. He has appeared in 19 games in two seasons, being used on special teams while breaking into the rotation on defense.

“(The linebackers are) young, but they just need some experience,” defensive end Tyler Lacy said. “I feel like spring ball is really going to help them — especially Mason Cobb. I feel like he has the chance to shine and bring us to a championship this season.”

A significant boost to the linebackers arrived this spring in the form of junior-college transfer Xavier Benson, who started 10 games as a redshirt freshman at Texas Tech before opting out of the 2021 season. Last year at Tyler (Texas) Junior College, Benson led the NJCAA with 120 tackles in 12 games.

“If he can catch up and get going, he gives us experience,” Gundy said. “He’s 237 pounds. He can run. He’s physical. You get some maturity so a young guy has a chance to grow and develop, and we don’t have to throw him in the fire like we did last year with the wideouts.”

Of the other linebackers who are back, Lamont Bishop, Kamryn Farrar, Na’Drian Dizadare and Jeff Roberson have some experience, while Nickolas Martin and Donovan Stephens are coming off a redshirt season. Freshman Gabe Brown enrolled early for the spring, and the position group also has five walk-ons.

