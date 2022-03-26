Spring practice important for OSU's young linebackers

A key offseason personnel decision for Oklahoma State was moving veteran defensive assistant Joe Bob Clements to linebackers from defensive line, a position he coached for nine seasons.
“That allowed us to transition right into defense in the offseason, and now we have a coach at every position that knows our system,” head coach Mike Gundy said last week. “I thought that was a smart move on our part so there wasn’t any adjustment for the linebackers to have to transition a new coach that didn’t know our system.”
The linebacker corps, coached previously by defensive coordinator Jim Knowles before he departed for Ohio State, has big shoes to fill in 2022. While former starters Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper are preparing for the NFL, up-and-coming players are looking to step into those roles.
“We’ve got good, young players at that position that don’t have any experience,” Gundy said. “That’s what it comes down to. … These guys are going to have to grow up quick.
“The spring will be very important for them. But I will say this: They’re big enough. They’re fast enough. And we’ll find out this spring if they’re tough. If they can fit those three criteria, we’ll teach them how to play. I’m not worried about the rest.”
Mason Cobb is the lone returning linebacker who has started a game for the Cowboys. He has appeared in 19 games in two seasons, being used on special teams while breaking into the rotation on defense.
“(The linebackers are) young, but they just need some experience,” defensive end Tyler Lacy said. “I feel like spring ball is really going to help them — especially Mason Cobb. I feel like he has the chance to shine and bring us to a championship this season.”
A significant boost to the linebackers arrived this spring in the form of junior-college transfer Xavier Benson, who started 10 games as a redshirt freshman at Texas Tech before opting out of the 2021 season. Last year at Tyler (Texas) Junior College, Benson led the NJCAA with 120 tackles in 12 games.
“If he can catch up and get going, he gives us experience,” Gundy said. “He’s 237 pounds. He can run. He’s physical. You get some maturity so a young guy has a chance to grow and develop, and we don’t have to throw him in the fire like we did last year with the wideouts.”
Of the other linebackers who are back, Lamont Bishop, Kamryn Farrar, Na’Drian Dizadare and Jeff Roberson have some experience, while Nickolas Martin and Donovan Stephens are coming off a redshirt season. Freshman Gabe Brown enrolled early for the spring, and the position group also has five walk-ons.
Photos: First day of spring football practice at Oklahoma State
OSU FB Spring Practice 036
OSU FB Spring Practice 040
OSU FB Spring Practice 039
OSU FB Spring Practice 037
OSU FB Spring Practice 032
OSU FB Spring Practice 029
OSU FB Spring Practice 030
OSU FB Spring Practice 013
OSU FB Spring Practice 006
OSU FB Spring Practice 025
OSU FB Spring Practice 016
OSU FB Spring Practice 018
OSU FB Spring Practice 004
OSU FB Spring Practice 022
OSU FB Spring Practice 008
OSU FB Spring Practice 003
OSU FB Spring Practice 002
OSU FB Spring Practice 014
OSU FB Spring Practice 015
OSU FB Spring Practice 023
OSU FB Spring Practice 011
OSU FB Spring Practice 001
OSU FB Spring Practice 012
OSU FB Spring Practice 017
OSU FB Spring Practice 007
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
Comfortable analyzing familiar conference rivals and smooth calling game highlights, Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton turned heads during his brief stint as an analyst for ESPN at the Big 12 Tournament last week.
Oklahoma State Mike Gundy enters his 18th spring camp surrounded by both constants and changes, equipped with an offense led by Kasey Dunn and Spencer Sanders while Derek Mason takes over the Cowboys' defense.