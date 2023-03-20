STILLWATER — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy will begin season No. 19 as the head of the Cowboys’ program on Tuesday, when OSU players will step onto the field at the Sherman E. Smith Training Center for the first of 15 spring practices.

After a rocky 2022-23 season, Gundy’s group has retooled, signing almost three dozen new players and adding his second defensive coordinator in as many seasons.

Here are storylines, players and position battles to follow this spring in Stillwater.

Storylines

Bryan Nardo’s defense: The Cowboys again embark on a spring camp with a new defensive coordinator, this time coming in the form of Bryan Nardo. The 37-year-old coordinator bounced around the Division II level for most of his career, with OSU undeniably being his biggest job this far. How smoothly does the implementation of his 3-3-5 defense go this spring?

A more traditional look: The Cowboys have ditched the Cowboy back idea, instead reverting to the more traditional roles of fullbacks and tight ends. How will it all look? Spring practice will surely give us a better idea.

The offensive line: A unit that was bruised and battered through most of last season, the Cowboys scored redshirt senior Dalton Cooper and redshirt freshman Noah McKinney from the transfer portal this offseason. With most of last year’s starters returning, how does this year’s group begin to mesh?

Players to watch

DE Collin Oliver: More importantly, what does his role look like in Nardo’s 3-3-5 defense. Oliver could slot nicely into the versatile outside linebacker role or continue off the defensive edge. Spring should give an indication as to which way the Cowboys favor.

WR De’Zhaun Stribling: A 6-foot-3 junior pass catcher from Washington State, Stribling could make an immediate impact in the wide receiver room. He caught 51 passes for 602 yards and five touchdowns last season for the Cougars.

CB Cam Smith: After starting cornerback Jabbar Muhammad transferred to Washington, Smith appears likely to step in as the next starter alongside Korie Black. A handful of other cornerbacks could compete with Smith.

Position battles to watch

Quarterbacks: The Cowboys lost four-year starter Spencer Sanders in the transfer portal this offseason, leaving the starting gig wide open. There’s veteran transfer Alan Bowman, entering his sixth season in the college ranks, but undoubtedly needing to shake the rust off after minimal playing time the past two seasons.

Redshirt freshman Garret Rangel is in the mix too, after playing four games last season. Don’t count true freshman Zane Flores and redshirt sophomore Gunnar Gundy out either.

Running backs: The spot is likely sophomore Ollie Gordon’s to lose, but how the depth chart stacks up after spring practices will be intriguing. In the past, Mike Gundy alluded to the importance of running back depth, and OSU has an interesting collection of them.

Redshirt sophomore Jaden Nixon collected 181 yards last season and redshirt junior Deondre Jackson had 134 after transferring from Texas A&M. The wild card is Michigan State transfer Elijah Collins, a senior with more than 1,400 career rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Safeties: Kendal Daniels’ spot is locked. But how the rest plays out it worth following. Lyrik Rawls and Trey Rucker showed promise in OSU’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl game loss. The addition of Lardarius Webb Jr. — who comes from junior college level Jones College — also brings plug-and-play potential.

By the numbers

33: Players signed this offseason. The Cowboys hit the transfer market hard, signing 12 players in the portal this offseason and 21 out of high school and junior college.

6-5: The height of George Fox University transfer receiver Leon Johnson III. One of the most intriguing transfers this year, Johnson caught 55 passes for 1,156 yards and 14 touchdowns at the Division III level last season.

5: Players listed as tight ends. Tabry Shettron and Quinton Stewart are the only players from last year’s team slotted in as tight ends. Transfers Josiah Johnson, Ian Edenfield and Bryce Drummond round out the group.