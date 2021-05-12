Sports FYI for May 12, 2021: OSU women's golf moves on to NCAAs; OU softball dominates all-Big 12 honors

TU's NCAA golf regional canceled

The NCAA women's golf regional in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was canceled Wednesday after a third straight day of poor weather and unplayable conditions.

With the cancellation, the top six seeds in the field — host LSU, Ole Miss, Baylor, Oregon, Maryland and Alabama — will advance to the NCAA Championships.

The season comes to an end for Tulsa, the No. 13 seed.

TU softball players earn all-AAC honors

Tulsa's Kylie Norwood and Chenise Delce were named to the all-American Athletic Conference softball first team, with five TU players earning all-league honors.

Norwood batted .409 during the regular season and had 28 RBIs, starting every game at second base. Delce, who also made the first team in 2019, had a 7-6 record on the mound with 99 strikeouts in 83 innings, and just 35 earned runs allowed. At the plate, she hit .275 with 17 RBIs.

Alexis Perry (.330, (9 HRs, 36 RBIs) was named to the second team, and Imani Edwards (.283, 10 stolen bases) and Haley Morgan (.327, 17 RBIs) made the all-rookie team.

OU collects top Big 12 softball honors