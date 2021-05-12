Sports FYI for May 12, 2021: OSU women's golf moves on to NCAAs; OU softball dominates all-Big 12 honors

OSU women's golf advances to NCAAs
The Oklahoma State women's golf team finished third at the NCAA regional in Stanford, California — good enough to advance to the NCAA Championships.
The Cowgirls fired a final-round 286 Wednesday to finish with a team score of 3-over 855, one shot behind runner-up Wake Forest. Host Stanford ran away from the field with a total of 28-under-par 824.
OSU will make its 22nd NCAA championship appearance May 21-26 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Maja Stark finished third in the individual standings, with a three-day total of 7-under 206. Isabella Fierro tied for 18th place (215) and Rina Tatematsu (216) tied for 24th.
OU women 7th at NCAA regional
The Oklahoma women's golf team finished one spot — and three strokes — short of making the NCAA Championships.
The Sooners finished seventh at the regional tournament in Columbus, Ohio, where the top six teams advance. OU's final-round score of 290 put the Sooners at 888, three back of Michigan and Kent State (885). OU led after a first-round 286 on Monday.
Hannah Screen and teammate Kaitlin Milligan tied for 13th with a 220 total. Mikhaela Fortuna and Libby Winans tied for 29th at 224.
TU's NCAA golf regional canceled
The NCAA women's golf regional in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was canceled Wednesday after a third straight day of poor weather and unplayable conditions.
With the cancellation, the top six seeds in the field — host LSU, Ole Miss, Baylor, Oregon, Maryland and Alabama — will advance to the NCAA Championships.
The season comes to an end for Tulsa, the No. 13 seed.
TU softball players earn all-AAC honors
Tulsa's Kylie Norwood and Chenise Delce were named to the all-American Athletic Conference softball first team, with five TU players earning all-league honors.
Norwood batted .409 during the regular season and had 28 RBIs, starting every game at second base. Delce, who also made the first team in 2019, had a 7-6 record on the mound with 99 strikeouts in 83 innings, and just 35 earned runs allowed. At the plate, she hit .275 with 17 RBIs.
Alexis Perry (.330, (9 HRs, 36 RBIs) was named to the second team, and Imani Edwards (.283, 10 stolen bases) and Haley Morgan (.327, 17 RBIs) made the all-rookie team.
OU collects top Big 12 softball honors
Oklahoma picked up four of the five individual Big 12 softball awards, which were announced Wednesday.
Jocelyn Alo was named Big 12 player of the year, Grace Lyons is the defensive player of the year, Tiare Jennings is the freshman of the year and Patty Gasso was named coach of the year.
Alo leads the nation in home runs (26) and slugging percentage (1.147) and ranks second in RBIs (71). She is batting .481 for the season.
Alo, Lyons and Jennings all made the all-Big 12 first team, as did OU teammates Jayda Coleman and Shannon Saile. Mackenzie Donihoo, Lynnsie Elam and Giselle Juarez made the second team.
Oklahoma State's Carrie Eberle (19 wins, 1.06 ERA) was named pitcher of the year, and was named to the All-Big 12 first team.
OSU's Kelly Maxwell, Hayley Busby and Kiley Naomi were also on the first team, and Chelsea Alexander, Chyenne Factor and Alysen Febrey made the second team.
— Staff reports