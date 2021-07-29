Spencer Sanders signs with MAGZ Sports Group

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders has signed with MAGZ Sports Group, he announced on Twitter Wednesday.

MAGZ Sports Group is a ‘full Service consulting, marketing, and branding agency that helps promote prominent athletes with representation, brand identity, logos, and sponsorships,’ as described on its Twitter account.

Sanders is entering his third year as the OSU starting quarterback and he is now capitalizing on the new name, image and likeness rules that allow college athletes to financially capitalize on their image.

Sanders has teamed up with MAGZ to launch his own clothing line that includes t-shirts, hoodies and hats. The shirts are selling for $27.99, the hoodies are listed at $44.99 and the hats are priced at $27.99 on the website.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.