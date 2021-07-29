 Skip to main content
Spencer Sanders signs with MAGZ Sports Group
Spencer Sanders

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders speaks during day two of Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders has signed with MAGZ Sports Group, he announced on Twitter Wednesday.

MAGZ Sports Group is a ‘full Service consulting, marketing, and branding agency that helps promote prominent athletes with representation, brand identity, logos, and sponsorships,’ as described on its Twitter account.

Sanders is entering his third year as the OSU starting quarterback and he is now capitalizing on the new name, image and likeness rules that allow college athletes to financially capitalize on their image.

Sanders has teamed up with MAGZ to launch his own clothing line that includes t-shirts, hoodies and hats. The shirts are selling for $27.99, the hoodies are listed at $44.99 and the hats are priced at $27.99 on the website.

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

