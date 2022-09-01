Spencer Sanders shines in six-touchdown opener

STILLWATER — Spencer Sanders appeared comfortable and confident Thursday night.

Opening his fourth season as Oklahoma State’s starting quarterback with a 58-44 win against Central Michigan, Sanders had the most productive passing performance of his career, throwing for 406 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for two more.

“He was really good,” coach Mike Gundy said. “He understands our concepts. It’s second nature for him to know where to go with the ball and it’s a big advantage for us.”

Sanders connected with John Paul Richardson on a 45-yard scoring play in the first quarter, then reached the end zone on a 17-yard scamper. He threw two more touchdown passes in the second quarter and scored on a 23-yard run.

While continuing to play for most of the second half, Sanders added a touchdown pass to Bryson Green in the third quarter. He completed throws to a total of 11 players in the game.

“I’m glad this game we were pretty good on offense,” Sanders said. “We were pretty solid. We didn’t have too (missed assignments) and we moved the ball.”

In a lot of ways, Sanders picked up where he left off in the Fiesta Bowl, orchestrating up-tempo drives that were typically successful. Seven touchdown drives took less than two minutes.

“We caught them once (with 12 men on the field),” Sanders said. “I was happy for that. It just goes to show just the effort in the work that we put in practice being displayed in games.”

Sanders had few misfires but was off the mark on a couple of deep throws, something he is hoping to improve ahead of next week’s home game against Arizona State.

“I need to clean up my deep ball,” he said. “It just needs to be better. I just have to give them a better throw, give them a better chance. I feel like I didn’t put our guys in the best position with deep balls today and that’s on me.”