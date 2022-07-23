Spencer Sanders prepping for fourth year as OSU's starting QB: 'This is all I wished for'

As a fourth-year starter at Oklahoma State, Spencer Sanders is living the dream.

“To look back to when I was 8 years old, this is all I wanted to do,” he said at Big 12 Media Days. “This is all I wished for. This is what I wanted to be in life. And really now that I’m here, I don’t want to stop. I want to keep going.”

Sanders arrived in Stillwater as a heralded high school standout, and he has delivered in dynamic fashion. He has a career record of 24-8 as a starter — nine wins from setting the program record held by Mason Rudolph — and has thrown for almost 7,000 yards.

“Spencer has been fantastic for us,” coach Mike Gundy said. “He has now become a magician in our offense.

“He doesn’t worry about something that he might not have. There’s times that we put him on the field and we were beat up in the offensive line. Never said a word about it. There’s times we put him out there and he was playing with true freshmen at wide receivers. Never said a word about it.”

That’s evidence of Sanders’ maturity, having experienced the ups and downs of college football and emerging as an unflappable leader poised to continue his success in what could be his final season.

“I try to focus on just getting better every day,” he said. “This offseason I’ve been focused a lot just on leadership. Mentally, it’s just bringing those younger guys up, because their confidence isn’t too high right now.

“They’re making a couple of mistakes here and there and there’s no point to get down on themselves. They’re young, so my objective right now is just keeping a smile on their faces, keeping them in the best mood so they can just play at the best of their abilities and play with a smile on their face and just have fun. They’re here for a reason. They love to play this game.”

At this point in his career, Sanders appears confident in his abilities and unbothered by what any naysayers have to say. That allows him to focus on making the players around him comfortable.

“He doesn’t care about the critics,” teammate Tyler Lacy said. “He doesn’t care about the outside noise. He doesn’t care about that. All he (wants is) to come in and get work in and lead this team to success.”

Sanders said last season was a defining year for his progression. In addition to leading the Cowboys to one of the best seasons in program history, he also grew up a lot along the way.

“I’m a very competitive player, so I don’t like mistakes or anything like that,” he said. “It really just kind of played a big role for me last year because it’s kind of (about) keeping my emotions to myself, maintaining a smile on my face and doing whatever I can just to help the people around me.”

The unwavering belief in himself and in his team has carried Sanders throughout his career. His teammates respect him because he’s willing to do whatever it takes to win.

“He has the ability to get players to rally around him because of the way that he plays,” Gundy said. “At times he can be vocal, and then at times he’s not vocal. But he’s a humble young man. He’s extremely competitive, and he’s tough. That gives him a chance to have success on every Saturday.”