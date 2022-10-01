Spencer Sanders, OSU send a message with 36-25 win over Baylor

WACO, Texas — After an interception that led to a Baylor touchdown, Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders regrouped and went back to work.

Sanders, who totaled seven interceptions in two games against the Bears last year, was determined to do his part to propel the ninth-ranked Cowboys. Shaking off the miscue, he remained calm and helped orchestrate a 36-25 victory Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium.

“This game is definitely more personal for me,” he said. “I just made sure that I gave everything I could to hold myself accountable because I know my teammates are holding themselves accountable to do their job.”

Sanders felt responsible for his team’s December loss in the Big 12 championship game, although two of his interceptions occurred on tipped passes and another came while under duress. Heading into the highly anticipated rematch, he received some advice from his roommate, safety Jason Taylor II.

“That was last year,” Taylor told him. “You’re the best player on the field, so you can just play your game. Don’t let any of the outside noise (get to you).”

Aside from the ill-fated pass, Sanders was effective Saturday, completing 20-of-29 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown. He also had a team-high 75 rushing yards, extending plays with his legs.

“If you protect him a little bit, he plays good,” coach Mike Gundy said. “That’s what we did today, so he played pretty good. The championship game, we didn’t protect him.”

On the first play after the interception, Sanders threw deep to Braydon Johnson on a 49-yard pass play that set up a 1-yard score and provided double-digit separation.

“It was (to send a message) we’re not going to ball up,” OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “We’re going to play ball. … We didn’t want to have this one just slip through (our hands). If you lose it, lose it being aggressive.”

Another key moment came in the fourth quarter, when the Cowboys led by eight. Freshman running back Ollie Gordon fumbled, and Sanders instinctively pounced on the ball to keep alive a drive that ended with a crucial field goal.

“I saw the ball come out and that ball ain’t nobody else’s but mine — that’s the only thing that went through my head,” Sanders said. “I did the best I could to get to it as fast as possible.”