From columnist Bill Haisten: After two weeks of an attempt to establish some sort of definition at the quarterback position, Oklahoma State is 78th nationally in total offense, 59th in passing and 91st in rushing. As Tulane beat South Alabama by three touchdowns, the Cowboys will handle South Alabama by a final score that resembles 35-17. Postgame conversation, again, will center on whether any of the OSU QBs has distinguished himself as clearly the top guy. The quarterback-by-committee approach doesn’t lend itself to building and sustaining momentum.​