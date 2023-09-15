Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

South Alabama at Oklahoma State

6 p.m. Saturday, Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater

Need-to-know info

TV: ESPN+

Radio: KTSB 1170

Records: OSU 2-0, USA 1-1

Last meeting: The Cowboys beat South Alabama 55-13 in Stillwater on Sept. 8, 2018.

All-time series: OSU leads 2-0.

Forecast from Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang: Partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures are expected for the Saturday kickoff against South Alabama. Kickoff: 75°, partly cloudy. Halftime: 70°, mostly clear. End: 65°, clear and cool.

OSU (2-0)

Date;Opponent;Result

Sept. 2;C. Arkansas;W, 27-13

Sept. 9;at Arizona St.;W, 27-15

Sept. 16;S. Alabama;6 p.m.

Sept. 23;at Iowa St.;3 p.m.

Oct. 6;Kansas St.;6:30 p.m.

Oct. 14;Kansas;TBA

Oct. 21;atW. Virginia;TBA

Oct. 28;Cincinnati;TBA

Nov. 4;Oklahoma;TBA

Nov. 11;at C. Florida;TBA

Nov. 18;at Houston;TBA

Nov. 25;BYU;TBA

1. TOP STORYLINE

How OSU rotates quarterbacks

Entering the third game of the season, OSU coach Mike Gundy doesn’t appear likely to change up the Cowboys’ quarterback platoon. That means another evenly split game dispersed between quarterbacks Alan Bowman, Garret Rangel and Gunnar Gundy.

Against Central Arkansas, the offensive staff started Rangel, Bowman played a middle relief role and Gunnar Gundy served as closer. In the Arizona desert this past week, Bowman started, Gunnar Gundy the relief and Rangel shifting to the end.

With another rotation expected, what order does the trio go in? Are drives still split evenly? In their final nonconference game of the season, all eyes will follow OSU’s quarterback situation.

2. KEY MATCHUP

OSU’s run game vs. USA’s front seven

Gundy alluded to the undersized defensive line the Jaguars possess. Among South Alabama’s starting defensive line, a 6-foot-2, 308-pound nose guard, a 283-pound defensive tackle and a 6-foot-7 edge rusher.

With an aggressive and physical approach that’s allowed only 3.2 yards per rush this season, USA could possess the capabilities to stymie OSU’s rushing attack.

The Cowboys are efficient in the second half of games, but after two weeks, there’s a clear emphasis to ignite the run game earlier. How the matchup plays out could be the pivotal decider in Saturday’s game.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

- Linebacker Collin Oliver

Against Central Arkansas, OSU’s newest linebacker Collin Oliver was kept out of the spotlight. “You don’t want to take all the tricks out of the bag first game,” he said.

But in Tempe against Arizona State, the junior defender shined, recording seven tackles and forcing a fumble. As defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo continues to ooze those “tricks” out, Oliver could again be in store for another massive game.

- Wide receiver Jaden Bray

After breaking his thumb and missing all of last season, OSU’s sophomore receiver has quietly posted 118 yards across his first two games back.

Bray continues to be a deep-ball threat, averaging 13.1 yards per reception, a metric he leads all receivers with at least five catches in. His nine receptions trail only transfer receiver De’Zhaun Stribling (11) and Brennan Presley (10).

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

From columnist Bill Haisten: After two weeks of an attempt to establish some sort of definition at the quarterback position, Oklahoma State is 78th nationally in total offense, 59th in passing and 91st in rushing. As Tulane beat South Alabama by three touchdowns, the Cowboys will handle South Alabama by a final score that resembles 35-17. Postgame conversation, again, will center on whether any of the Cowboy OSU QBs has distinguished himself as clearly the top guy. The quarterback-by-committee approach doesn’t lend itself to building and sustaining momentum.​