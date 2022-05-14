Sooners turn attention to NCAA Tournament after rare loss

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s fresh bruises will heal quickly with the NCAA Tournament right around the corner, but the sting of losing a Big 12 championship to its Bedlam foe will be etched in memory for quite some time.

The Sooners dropped a 4-3, eight-inning game to Oklahoma State in Saturday’s Big 12 Championship game at Oklahoma City’s Hall of Fame Stadium.

Only twice this season has OU departed the field after losing. The team is now 49-2 with setbacks to rivals Texas (4-2 on April 16) and, now, OSU.

“This team is not happy with the defeat,” head coach Patty Gasso said. “That is something that they always seem to bounce back from even stronger. They did that with Texas and I’m sure they felt it. And they were not happy. They’re used to and wanting to always win championships. So when someone takes it from them, they don’t like it. And they respond.

“But that’s what this was about, really: Getting ourselves prepared for the biggest prize there is in softball and that it to be standing with the trophy at the end of the year.”

OU (49-2) will learn its next opponent during the NCAA Tournament selection show at 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2. The Sooners are expected to be the overall No. 1 seed with games starting next weekend at Marita Hynes Field.

The Sooners were without ace pitcher Jordy Bahl in the Big 12 Tournament. The talented freshman is suffering from arm soreness and hasn’t thrown since a May 6 contest against the Cowgirls.

What’s the plan moving forward to the pitcher?

“She’s got enough soreness that we don’t want to mess with that. We’re kind of leaving it alone and taking it day by day,” Gasso said. “We will know by next week where she’s at, but we’re just really not picking up a ball or circling, anything right now. We’re just waiting to see from doctors when it’s time to check and see where we’re at.”

Hope Trautwein got the start in a Big 12 semifinal win over Iowa State. Nicole May drew the assignment for the title game played before a conference-record 5,410 fans.

Gasso said she wanted her pitchers to “feel” pressure of a big-time environment. Taking on pressure situations would make them stronger, she said.

While Saturday’s end result wasn’t what she would have liked, a mission was accomplished.

“The body of work that we put in to win the (Big 12 regular season) is more important to me,” Gasso said. “What’s important to me here, today and yesterday, was to give Hope Trautwein and Nicole May an opportunity to feel big, big situations.

“So we walk away with a lot of value as we go into the postseason, which is absolutely where the money is at … Our ultimate of all goals is to always be a national champion. If that is the way we are thinking, then I know I did the right thing by putting those two on the mound, because we’re going to need them as we go forward.”

Both pitchers struggled with control at times. They combined to issue six walks — three apiece — which cannot happen in a tight contest, Gasso said.

The OU coach was asked what the two pitchers could learn from their work this weekend.

“Trust your pitches. When the going got tough, I felt them change a little bit. And that turned into walks,” Gasso said. “You can’t give any team six walks and expect to win close games. That’s free bases, and we walked one in to put the go-ahead run ahead of us.

“It’s just trusting your defense,” Gasso added. “Our defense was exceptional today. If you can keep the ball in the park, we’re going to make a play for you. If you don’t, we’re going to score more for you. We’re just asking you to be gritty, get on the mound and just work to execute your pitches the best that you can.”

OU took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Tiare Jennings hit an RBI single. Jennings scored when OSU second baseman Brianna Evans misplayed a fly ball, making it 2-0.

Outside of Jocelyn Alo’s solo home run in the fifth — which tied the game at 3 — the Sooners didn’t have a runner in scoring position the rest of the way.

“I felt we were trying to be heroic. I felt like our swings, we were trying to get too big,” Gasso said. “We saw a lot of fly balls today, which is something that we needed to change. We adjusted a little too late.”

Oklahoma State (41-12) was swept by OU in three games last week. Four of the Sooners’ past five games have been against their rivals.

“It’s not easy to play somebody four times — it was almost four in a row — and they’re a tough team,” Gasso said. “To walk away with three of four, it’s a good thing for us because they’re tough.”

