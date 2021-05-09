Sooners strike back, even Bedlam series with 6-4 win over Cowgirls

STILLWATER — Patty Gasso didn’t see the end of it, but her top-ranked Oklahoma softball team avenged its first loss to Oklahoma State in a decade with a 6-4 win on Saturday at Cowgirl Stadium.

OSU brought the winning run to the plate with the middle of its order, but the Sooners closed the door in a dramatic Bedlam duel.

Gasso was ejected for arguing a call in the sixth inning, but the Sooners had built enough cushion to hold on for the win.

OU pitcher Shannon Saile allowed three runs on four hits with six strikeouts in six-plus innings, getting pulled after facing two batters in the seventh. She was replaced by Olivia Rains, who struggled to find the strike zone. She was pulled after facing just two hitters and bringing the tying run to the plate.

Oklahoma 6, Oklahoma State 4

OU 002 021 1 — 6 12 1

OSU 000 020 2 — 4 4 0

Saile, Rains (7), May (7) and Elam; Maxwell, Simunek (6) and Wright. W: Saile, 14-0. L: Maxwell, 14-3. HR: Mendes; Petty.