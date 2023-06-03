CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia -- Oklahoma right-hander Braxton Douthit's first complete game of the season came at an ideal time for the Sooners.

Douthit pitched a four-hitter to lead the Sooners past Army 10-1 in the NCAA's Charlottesville Regional elimination game Saturday afternoon at Disharoon Park.

The senior's effort enabled the Sooners to rest their bullpen as they will need to win three games over the next two days to advance to the Super Regional. OU (32-27) will play the winner of Saturday's late Virginia/East Carolina game at noon Sunday.

Douthit (5-6) entered the game with a 5.89 ERA. He walked fouir and struck out seven as he threw 66 of his 103 pitches for strikes.

Leadoff hitter John Spikerman went 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Bryce Madon went 2-for-3 with four RBIs.

Spikerman set the tone in the first inning when he singled and scored on Madron's double.

OU increased its lead to 2-0 in the third as Spikerman reached on a bunt hit and eventually came home on Madron's sacrifice fly.

The Sooners broke the game open with five runs in the fifth. Two runs scored on Kendall Pettis' infield hit, Madron added a two-run double and scored on Anthony Mackenzie's infield hit for a 7-0 lead.

Army (38-18) scored in the top of the sixth, but OU's Wallace Clark answered with a homer over the right-center wall in the bottom of the sixth and Braden Carmichael belted a two-run homer in the seventh.

OU 10, ARMY 1

Army;000;001;000;--;1;4;0

Oklahoma;101;051;20x;--;10;11;0

Ruggieri, Ronenbaum (5), Melampy (7) and Berg; Douthit and Muniz. W: Douthit (5-6). L: Ruggieri (9-2). HR: OU, Clark (1), B.Carmichael (1).

