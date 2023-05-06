STILLWATER — After leading for six innings, Oklahoma State surrendered four runs in the seventh, allowing No. 1 Oklahoma to win 4-2 in the second game of the weekend Bedlam series at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater.

Here's how it went down:

Sooners offense finds stride in seventh

After managing only three hits throughout the first six innings, OU (48-1, 17-0 Big 12) would record five hits in the seventh alone, eventually claiming the lead.

The Sooners’ onslaught started with a double from Jocelyn Erickson, who was replaced for pinch runner Jordy Bahl at second. Bahl would eventually score the first run for OU after Alynah Torres hit a single.

OSU (41-12, 10-7) pitcher Kelly Maxwell would replace starter Kyra Aycock with no outs. After hitting Rylie Boone, Maxwell would surrender a two-run double to OU's Tiare Jennings, giving the Sooners the lead.

Aycock’s strong Bedlam debut

With the bases loaded and no outs, Aycock’s Bedlam debut appeared in jeopardy in the first inning.

Three batters into the outing for the OSU freshman starter and things looked dire. Aycock stared down OU's clean-up hitter Alyssa Brito, who less than 24 hours earlier crushed a solo home run for the Sooners.

But when Brito made contact in the first inning, the ball dribbled straight toward OSU third baseman Megan Bloodworth, who retired OU’s Jayda Coleman at home plate before OSU catcher Taylor Tuck threw out Brito at first, completing a crucial double play.

Aycock would pitch 6 1/3 innings Saturday, allowing six hits and two runs, the majority coming in the seventh inning. After being replaced by Maxwell, Aycock would return in the seventh, recording the final out for the Cowgirls.

Tuck leads OSU’s offense

Entering Saturday’s game, Tuck had recorded only one other multi-RBI game this season.

But batting eighth in the lineup, Tuck drove in both OSU runs Saturday, singling each time.

In the second inning — after Tallen Edwards tripled down the first-base line — Tuck hit a dribbler just past the glove of OU second baseman Tiare Jennings, opening up the scoring.

In a similar situation four innings later, Tuck floated a single into center, scoring pinch runner Haidyn Sokoloski, who was only able to reach home safely after stealing second in an earlier at-bat.

OKLAHOMA 4, OKLAHOMA STATE 2

OU;000;000;4;—;4;8;0

OSU;010;001;0;—;2;8;2

May, Deal (6) and Lee. Aycock, Maxwell (7) and Tuck.

W: Deal (3-0); L: Maxwell (14-5). Save: None. HR: None. T: 2:50. A: 1,753