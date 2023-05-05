STILLWATER — Kelly Maxwell tried everything.

Oklahoma State’s left-handed pitcher put on some arm sleeves. She kept slapping the rosin bag up and down on her arms. But Maxwell couldn’t keep her hands dry.

“Kelly wasn’t having trouble with the strike zone, she was having trouble with a wet hand,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. “She couldn’t grip the ball. I’ve not seen that out of her before.”

With temperatures creeping into the 80s on Friday evening in Stillwater, it was the first time this season the heat factored into a game for the Cowgirls. And after only 3⅓ innings, OSU looked to the bullpen.

Despite using three different arms throughout the game, the Cowgirls surrendered 10 hits and nine walks to top-ranked Oklahoma, resulting in an 8-3 loss for OSU in the first game of the weekend series.

With 1,602 fans present for the Bedlam showdown, OSU set a new attendance record at the stadium.

“It’s pretty easy to see that when you give up 12 free passes to the best offense in the country, that’s what’s going to happen,” Gajewski said. “Kind of ugly. I can’t remember a game we pitched like that in a long time.”

The Sooners (47-1, 16-0 Big 12) steadily poured offense on throughout the game, scoring at least one run in five of the seven innings. After surrendering the lead in the first, OU quickly regained it in the second on a three-run homer from Cydney Sanders. The Sooners wouldn’t lose the lead for the remainder of the game, bolstering it in the fifth, sixth and seventh.

Even with scoring eight runs and recording 10 hits, the Sooners stranded 14 runners on base.

“The good news is we’re getting on,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “It’s hard to square up these pitchers, so am I shocked? Not really, but that is a little bit much for us.”

Like OU, the Cowgirls’ offense started quick, too.

After second baseman Rachel Becker and shortstop Kiley Naomi drew walks from OU ace Jordy Bahl, centerfielder Chyenne Factor launched a three-run home run of her own into left-center.

But unlike OU, the Cowgirls’ runs would stop there.

OSU (41-11, 10-6) would go scoreless in the next six innings, managing only three more hits Friday.

“It’s frustrating, but if you’re a pitcher on our team, it’s been frustrating the last three weeks when you’re pitching your butts off and we’re not scoring runs,” Gajewski said.

Despite the shaky first inning for Bahl, she would finish the game, allowing only five hits and four walks to accompany eight strikeouts.

“I don’t like to speak on her behalf, but it looked like she was a little bit amped and a little bit nervous,” Gasso said. “When she kind of got her feet down on the ground, we scored a bit, I think that really settled her in.”

Meanwhile, Maxwell would survive into the fourth inning, eventually being replaced by Lexi Kilfoyl. Ivy Rosenberry would finish the game for OSU, throwing one inning of work and surrendering two runs.

Despite Maxwell pitching five innings Wednesday in Denton, Texas, against North Texas, Gajewski said she didn't have a limit going into the game. But after amassing 86 pitches in three innings, they removed her.

With Kilfoyl and Maxwell consuming the majority of the innings, Gajewski doesn’t anticipate it affecting how OSU uses them the remainder of the weekend.

“We’ll see,” he said. “We’ve got Kyra (Aycock), we feel good about her, she needs to be in this environment, see what that’s all about, so we’ll run those kids right back out if we’ve got to.”

OKLAHOMA 8, OKLAHOMA ST. 3

OU;013;011;2;--;8;10;0

OSU;300;000;0;--;3;5;0

Bahl and Hansen. Maxwell, Kilfoyl (4), Rosenberry (7) and Tuck.

W: Bahl (15-1); L: Maxwell (14-4). Save: None. HR: OSU, Factor (4); OU, Sanders (5), Brito (13). T: 3:32. A: 1,602