Sooners knocked out of Big 12 baseball tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY — It was no secret Oklahoma likely needed to win the Big 12 baseball tournament to gain a berth in next week’s NCAA Tournament. The Sooners did the selection committee a favor by offering nothing positive to the debate on Thursday.

OU fell, 4-1, to top-seeded Texas at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The loss knocked OU out of the tournament and likely eliminated it from the at-large debate with a 27-28 overall record.

“Hope is something you can’t see but is sure to come,” OU coach Skip Johnson said before the lobbying began. “If our conference has three top-eight seeds (Texas, TCU and Texas Tech) or three teams host (regionals), it would be advisable to see five or six teams get in (from the Big 12).”

Oklahoma State and Baylor seem likely to run the Big 12’s total to five postseason participants. OU didn’t make a strong argument with either game in the Big 12 tournament. About 12 hours after falling to Oklahoma State in the opening round, the fifth-seeded Sooners took the field against Texas.