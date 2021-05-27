Sooners knocked out of Big 12 baseball tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY — It was no secret Oklahoma likely needed to win the Big 12 baseball tournament to gain a berth in next week’s NCAA Tournament. The Sooners did the selection committee a favor by offering nothing positive to the debate on Thursday.
OU fell, 4-1, to top-seeded Texas at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The loss knocked OU out of the tournament and likely eliminated it from the at-large debate with a 27-28 overall record.
“Hope is something you can’t see but is sure to come,” OU coach Skip Johnson said before the lobbying began. “If our conference has three top-eight seeds (Texas, TCU and Texas Tech) or three teams host (regionals), it would be advisable to see five or six teams get in (from the Big 12).”
Oklahoma State and Baylor seem likely to run the Big 12’s total to five postseason participants. OU didn’t make a strong argument with either game in the Big 12 tournament. About 12 hours after falling to Oklahoma State in the opening round, the fifth-seeded Sooners took the field against Texas.
The pitching staff gave OU a chance. Braden Carmichael (6-3) took the loss. The left-hander gave up two runs on three hits over 2 2/3 innings. Carmichael struck out five, but also walked five and hit a batter. Wyatt Olds carried the Sooners into the eighth inning. The right-hander held the Longhorns to two runs on two hits over five innings. He struck out 11. But the run support wasn’t there for him either.
OU’s Conor McKenna drove in Peyton Graham with an RBI single in the top of the third inning.
Texas’ Tristian Stevens (9-3) dominated the Sooners for seven innings. The right-hander gave up the lone run, holding OU to four hits. He struck out four and didn’t issue a walk.
The Longhorns (41-14) were not an offensive juggernaut by any stretch. The difference was capitalizing on opportunities. In the bottom of the second inning, Douglas Hodo, scored a on error by OU first baseman Taylor Hardman. Hodo added an RBI double in the third inning. Zach Zubia capped the scoring with a run-scoring single an inning later.
The walks were devastating for the Sooners. They combined to issue nine free passes and hit two batters. Every Texas player reached base without a hit.
The Sooners drew three free passes and only had five hits.
About the only offensive drama was whether senior first baseman Tyler Hardman could hit .400 for the season. He entered the game batting .395 and went 2-for-4. He finished the day at .399.
“My only disappointment is that I wish I could do more for my team,” Hardman said. “Everyone wants to do more. Looking back at it, it’s not about personal stats. I just wish I could’ve done more.”
Hardman wasn’t alone. The Sooners had one extra-base hit in 18 Big 12 tournament innings.
“We hit a lot of balls hard on the ground today,” Johnson said. “They just never got through … The effort was there. I’m proud of them for that.”
But the Sooners needed to make an emphatic argument in Oklahoma City for any hope to continue the season. Over the last eight seasons, they haven’t offered much. OU Sooners has gone 7-14 in the Big 12 tournament since winning the event in 2013. Thursday’s loss was their fourth straight tournament loss in Oklahoma City, dating back to the 2019 event.
The NCAA selection committee will announce the field of 64 and the 16 regional sites on Monday.
Johnson believes the strength of the Big 12 should keep OU’s season going for at least another week.
“Our fate is in someone else’s hands. We’ll see what happens,” he said.
Texas 4, OU 1
OU;001;000;000;--;1;5;1
Texas;011;100;01x;--;4;5;1
Carmichael, Olds (3), Bennett (8), Taggart (8) and Mitchell; Stevens, Nixon (8) and Ardoin. W: Stevens (9-3). L: Carmichael (6-3). RBI: OU, McKenna; Texas, Zubia, Hodo, Ardoin.