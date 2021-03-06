Sooners in position to end OSU's streak of eight straight Big 12 wrestling titles

Oklahoma is looking for its first Big 12 wrestling title since 2002, and the Sooners are in the drivers seat after a strong start to the Big 12 Championships on Saturday at the BOK Center.
OU leads the pack with 107 team points, followed by Wyoming at 97 and Oklahoma State with 96 points.
The consolation semifinals will start at 10 a.m. Sunday and the championship matches will begin at 5 p.m.
“It’s the first time we’ve really been in the position to be in the lead at any level,” Oklahoma coach Lou Rosselli said. “I just think that the kids did a fantastic job of working hard, getting bonus points when they can. … It’s really good to be in a position like this. There’s a lot of wrestling still left.”
OU is trying to become the first team to top Oklahoma State in the conference tournament since Missouri won the title in 2012. The Pokes have won eight consecutive conference championships, and OU and Wyoming are putting the streak in serious jeopardy after Saturday's competition.
“We want the Big 12 to be competitive, but damn it, we want to win it,” OSU 149-pounder Boo Lewallen said.
The Cowboys still have a shot at winning a ninth straight title, but this is the first time during the active streak that OSU has failed to advance at least four wrestlers to the finals.
Both OU and OSU advanced three wrestlers to the championship round of their respective weight classes while Wyoming advanced four wrestlers.
Daton Fix of OSU will battle Bedlam rival Tony Madrigal of OU for the Big 12 title at 133 pounds on Sunday. The 149-pound final also features a Bedlam matchup between Lewallen and the Sooners' Mitch Moore.
The Sooners also advanced Dom Demas to the 141-pound final. OSU’s AJ Ferrari will face Stephen Buchanan of Wyoming for the 197 title. Both Bedlam finals and the OSU-Wyoming final will have major implications as to who claims the team title.
“There’s still a lot of points for us to get and we need to remain focused on that,” OSU coach John Smith said. “Tough tournaments a lot of times come down to the second day, and we need to replicate some of the things that we’ve done in the past, and that’s having our best day on the last day.”
The Pokes also advanced four wrestlers to the consolation semifinals, while Wyoming has five and the Sooners have six. Those rounds will also play a major role in the team standings on Sunday.
Wyoming is on pace to have its best-ever placing in the Big 12 tournament. Its fourth-place finish in 2018 is the highest the Cowboys have ever finished. Wyoming also has a chance to compete for its first Big 12 title, but the Sooners are the team to beat.
“We’ll just continue to keep building and building the culture that we want,” Rosselli said. “It’s a good Day 1, but there’s still a lot of wrestling to go.”