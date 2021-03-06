Sooners in position to end OSU's streak of eight straight Big 12 wrestling titles

Both OU and OSU advanced three wrestlers to the championship round of their respective weight classes while Wyoming advanced four wrestlers.

Daton Fix of OSU will battle Bedlam rival Tony Madrigal of OU for the Big 12 title at 133 pounds on Sunday. The 149-pound final also features a Bedlam matchup between Lewallen and the Sooners' Mitch Moore.

The Sooners also advanced Dom Demas to the 141-pound final. OSU’s AJ Ferrari will face Stephen Buchanan of Wyoming for the 197 title. Both Bedlam finals and the OSU-Wyoming final will have major implications as to who claims the team title.

“There’s still a lot of points for us to get and we need to remain focused on that,” OSU coach John Smith said. “Tough tournaments a lot of times come down to the second day, and we need to replicate some of the things that we’ve done in the past, and that’s having our best day on the last day.”

The Pokes also advanced four wrestlers to the consolation semifinals, while Wyoming has five and the Sooners have six. Those rounds will also play a major role in the team standings on Sunday.