Sooners get 'Bama, Oklahoma State to host Ole Miss in 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge

The earliest pieces of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State's respective men's basketball schedules for the 2022-23 season were revealed Thursday morning with the unveiling of the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge slate.

The 10th annual event featuring all 10 programs from the pair of Power 5 conferences is scheduled for January 28th and will be broadcast across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

Coach Porter Moser and the Sooners will host Alabama at the Lloyd Noble Center for the second time in three seasons. Mike Boynton's Cowboys are set to meet Ole Miss at Gallagher-Iba Arena in the fourth-ever meeting between the schools.

Big 12 program holds a record fo 48-41 over their SEC opponents of the event history.

OU is 3-3 in six previous matchups with the Crimson Tide. The Sooners topped Alabama 66-61 in their last meeting on Jan. 30, 2021, in Norman. The 2023 meeting will mark the Crimson Tide's third all-time visit to the Lloyd Noble Center.

OU carries nine wins from its last 10 games against SEC teams.

OSU and Ole Miss are now scheduled to play for only the second time since 1953 this coming season. The Cowboys are unbeaten in three previous meetings against the Rebels, most recently topping Ole Miss in Brooklyn, N.Y., in Nov. 2019. OSU's other previous wins over Ole Miss came in Jan. 1948 in Memphis, Tenn. and in 1953 in Oklahoma City.

The Cowboys last hosted in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Jan. 2021

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.