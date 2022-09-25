Sooners fall 12 spots after Week 4 loss; idle Oklahoma State stays put in AP Top 25

After suffering its first loss under coach Brent Venables, Oklahoma fell 12 spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 while unbeaten Oklahoma State maintained its place over its weekend off, sitting still at No. 9 in the poll released Sunday afternoon.

The previously sixth-ranked Sooners (3-1) tumbled to No. 18 following Saturday night’s 41-34 defeat to Kansas State. This marks OU’s most significant fall in the AP Poll since the Sooners dropped 15 spots after a Week 4 loss in 2020.

The Cowboys (3-0), meanwhile, stayed put during their open week after cruising through nonconference play and now stand as the highest-ranked Big 12 program in the rankings, which are voted on each week by a panel of 63 sports writers and broadcasters across the country.

The top five went unchanged in Week 4 with No. 1 Georgia ahead of No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson, followed by No. 6 USC with its highest rankings since September, 2017.

Elsewhere in the Big 12, No. 16 Baylor climbed one spot with its 31-24 win at Iowa State. Kansas State entered the rankings at No. 25 with its win over the Sooners.

Unbeaten Kansas received the most votes of any team outside the top 25 while Texas Tech was also among those receiving votes.

The AP Poll is released each week at 1 p.m. OSU rose to No. 7 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll — voted on weekly by 65 FBS coaches. OU dropped 10 spots to No. 16.

The Sooners can return to the win column in its Week 5 visit to TCU (3-0). Kick off is set for 11 a.m. on ABC.

OSU opens its Big 12 slate in 2022 with a 2021 conference title game rematch at Baylor (2:30 p.m. on FOX) Saturday afternoon.