Sooners, Cowgirls set to host super regional action this week with CWS trips to OKC on the line

When play opens with trips to the 2022 Women’s College World Series on the line at eight super regional locations later this week, 25% of the most high stakes softball in the country will take place in the state of Oklahoma.

After taking care of business in respective home regionals this past weekend, both No. 7-seed Oklahoma State and top-seed Oklahoma are set to host super regional action with eyes focused on returning to Oklahoma City’s USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium from June 2-8.

The Cowgirls (44-12) open their second consecutive Stillwater super regional against No. 10-seed Clemson at 8:30 p.m. CT followed by Game 2 Friday at 8 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN2. A start time for Game 3, if necessary, will be announced at a later date.

OSU hosted its third regional since 2019 and knocked off Fordham and 25th-ranked Nebraska before advancing Sunday in a 2-0 win over North Texas. Next, the Cowgirls face a Clemson (42-15) program traveling to its first super regional in only its second full season of existence.

The ACC Championship runner-up Tigers booked their trip to Stillwater with regional wins against UNC-Wilmington, Auburn and Louisiana over the weekend.

The top-ranked Sooners notched the largest win in NCAA Tournament history with a 20-0 victory over Texas A&M on Sunday. Friday afternoon, OU welcomes No. 16-seed UCF (49-12) to Marita Hynes Field, two wins away from its 15th College World Series under 28th-year coach Patty Gasso. The Knights advanced beyond their home regional with an opening win over Villanova before back-to-back victories past 24th-ranked Michigan and come to Norman riding a seven-game win streak.

Friday’s opener is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 followed by a 1 p.m. start on ESPN Saturday afternoon.

Texas (41-18-1) stands as the third and final Big 12 team remaining in the bracket. The Longhorns, who own a 1-6 record against the two Oklahoma schools this spring, travel to face No. 4-seed Arkansas at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The weekend's eight super regional winners will advance to the College World Series set to begin on June 2 in Oklahoma City.

