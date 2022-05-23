 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Sooners, Cowgirls set to host super regional action this week with CWS trips to OKC on the line

NCAA Texas A M Oklahoma Softball (copy)

Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) celebrates with Jana Johns (20) after scoring a run against Texas A&M in the first inning of a softball game in the NCAA Norman Regional in Norman, Okla., Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP)

 BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN

When play opens with trips to the 2022 Women’s College World Series on the line at eight super regional locations later this week, 25% of the most high stakes softball in the country will take place in the state of Oklahoma.

After taking care of business in respective home regionals this past weekend, both No. 7-seed Oklahoma State and top-seed Oklahoma are set to host super regional action with eyes focused on returning to Oklahoma City’s USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium from June 2-8.

The Cowgirls (44-12) open their second consecutive Stillwater super regional against No. 10-seed Clemson at 8:30 p.m. CT followed by Game 2 Friday at 8 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN2. A start time for Game 3, if necessary, will be announced at a later date.

OSU hosted its third regional since 2019 and knocked off Fordham and 25th-ranked Nebraska before advancing Sunday in a 2-0 win over North Texas. Next, the Cowgirls face a Clemson (42-15) program traveling to its first super regional in only its second full season of existence.

The ACC Championship runner-up Tigers booked their trip to Stillwater with regional wins against UNC-Wilmington, Auburn and Louisiana over the weekend.

The top-ranked Sooners notched the largest win in NCAA Tournament history with a 20-0 victory over Texas A&M on Sunday. Friday afternoon, OU welcomes No. 16-seed UCF (49-12) to Marita Hynes Field, two wins away from its 15th College World Series under 28th-year coach Patty Gasso. The Knights advanced beyond their home regional with an opening win over Villanova before back-to-back victories past 24th-ranked Michigan and come to Norman riding a seven-game win streak.

Friday’s opener is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 followed by a 1 p.m. start on ESPN Saturday afternoon.

Texas (41-18-1) stands as the third and final Big 12 team remaining in the bracket. The Longhorns, who own a 1-6 record against the two Oklahoma schools this spring, travel to face No. 4-seed Arkansas at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The weekend's eight super regional winners will advance to the College World Series set to begin on June 2 in Oklahoma City.

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

Oklahoma Super Regional

May 27-29, Marita Hynes Field, Norman

Game 1: No. 16-seed UCF vs. No. 1-seed Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m. ET Friday on ESPN2

Game 2: UCF vs. Oklahoma, 2 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN

Game 3: Sunday, May 29, if necessary

Oklahoma State Super Regional

May 26-28, Cowgirl Stadium, Stillwater

Game 1: No. 10-seed Clemson vs. No. 7-seed Oklahoma State at 9:30 p.m. Thursday on ESPN2

Game 2: Clemson vs. Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. Friday on ESPN2

Game 3: Saturday, May 28, if necessary

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

